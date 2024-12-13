Meet Jasmine Pineda’s New Boyfriend — Details About the '90 Day Fiancé' Star’s Romance Jasmine Pineda has found a new boyfriend following her breakup on '90 Day Fiancé.' By D.M. Published Dec. 13 2024, 3:07 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Fans of are undoubtedly familiar with Jasmine Pineda. The Panama native captivated audiences when she appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2021. Since then, Jasmine has appeared on several spinoffs on the popular show and fans cannot get enough of her antics.

Jasmine joined the show alongside her American fiancé, Gino Palazzolo, as they navigated the ups and downs of their long-distance relationship. Unfortunately, Jasmine and Gino’s relationship did not last long. In October 2023, Jasmine took to Instagram to slam Gino for quitting his job. Jasmine and Gino have since gone their separate ways, and now she’s showing off her new boyfriend online.

Jasmine from '90 Day Fiancé' has a new boyfriend named Matt.

On a December episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Jasmine shocked audiences when she revealed that she left Gino for a man named Matt. Jasmine, who has not lived with Gino for over a year, suggested that Gino’s lack of enthusiasm caused a strain in their relationship. Meanwhile, Gino allegedly kicked Jasmine out after discovering rumors of her affair with Matt — whom she previously called s friend.

Reports suggest that Jasmine and Gino called it quits in October, and she moved in with Matt shortly after. According to Screen Rant, Gino has also been spotted filming with a mystery woman — so, it appears that he has also moved on from their relationship.

Outside of 90 Day Fiancé, Jasmine remains active on social media, where she engages with fans and shares glimpses of her daily life. Her Instagram account highlights her travel and fitness journeys, offering followers a behind-the-scenes look at her world. She is also a regular on Cameo, the paid video service app where fans can request personalized videos from their favorite celebrities.

Jasmine accidentally revealed the identify of her new boyfriend.

Jasmine first hinted at her new relationship during a TikTok livestream, which reportedly caused issues with TLC, according to 90 Day Fiancé News and Memes. At the time, Jasmine was preparing to appear with Gino in the second season of 90 Day: The Last Resort, set to premiere in August. However, her June livestream revealed that her relationship with Gino had already ended.

And while it's unclear, some fans think that Jasmine has been living with Matt since December 2023 following her split from Gino. Ultimately, Jasmine’s relationship status is a mystery and fans have been vocal about their discontent with the reality star.