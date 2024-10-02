Does Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind' Actually Feature the Show's First Ever Throuple?

There's no reality TV rule that says each season of Love Is Blind has to outdo the last. And honestly, what keeps fans interested is the genuine love and relationships rather than drama. Well, for the most part. Still, when the Season 7 trailer teased a possible throuple, it caused some fans' ears to perk up a bit. So, who is in a throuple in Love Is Blind Season 7? A throuple is a committed relationship between three people. Up until this point, the couples in the Netflix series have consisted of just two people each.

During the trailer ahead of the premiere, one of the women mentions that there might be a "little throuple" between three of the cast members. And with the amount of love triangles, that could potentially happen with a few different couples. But there is one cast member who mentioned that same throuple possibility on Instagram, and it could mean she is involved somehow. That is, if there even is a throuple this time around.

Source: Netflix

Who is in a throuple in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7?

In the first batch of Season 7 episodes, none of the seven engaged couples embarks on a journey with a third person added to the mix. In fact, one of the couples doesn't even last long beyond the pods. But Marissa, who gets engaged to Ramses, mentioned the whole throuple thing in an Instagram caption when she posted about the new season.

"Falling in love is easy, but navigating a throuple... now that's a whole new adventure," she shared, under a collection of photos of herself and some of the other women. Does this mean Marissa could be in a throuple with Ramses and perhaps Bohdan, the guy she almost got engaged to? He does pop up in the trailer that aired at the end of Episode 6. But so far, none of the Season 7 couples have confirmed that there is an actual throuple with any of the established pairs and one of the male or female cast-offs.

There's more than one 'Love Is Blind' love triangle in Season 7.

Although the whole Love Is Blind throuple thing isn't totally clear just yet, there are a few love triangles right away in Season 7. We have Brittany, Leo, and Hannah, with both women vying for Leo's attention. Then, there's Hannah, Leo, and Nick, with Hannah forced to make a choice between those two men. And, of course, Marissa is at first torn between Ramses and Bohdan.