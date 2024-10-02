'Love Is Blind' Contestant Brittany Wisniewski Has Romanced a Few Rock Stars (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 7 of Love Is Blind. Season 7 of Love Is Blind introduces viewers to a vibrant group of 29 singles from the Washington D.C. area. Among them is Brittany Wisniewski, a 33-year-old esthetician, author, and environmentalist.

Article continues below advertisement

In the pods, Brittany forms a deep connection with art dealer Leo Braudy. The two even get engaged, but sadly, their romance doesn’t last long, as they break up just weeks later. It seems the chemistry just didn't translate well outside the pods, possibly due to them not aligning with each other's ideal types. With that being said, here's everything we know so far about Brittany's dating history!

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

What to know about 'Love Is Blind' star Brittany Wisniewski's dating history.

As of now, Brittany's dating history remains largely under wraps. She's quite private about her love life and doesn't seem inclined to share much on social media. In fact, Brittany's Instagram primarily features photos of herself and her efforts in beach cleanups.

During the show, however, Brittany does reveal that she typically dates athletes and rock stars. Plus, in April 2024, she made a guest appearance on the NoPixAfterDark with Aaron Dante show, where she briefly touched on her dating life.

Article continues below advertisement

When the titular host asked about her music preferences and her top three favorite artists, Brittany mentioned that she has to be "careful" with her words because she's "dated quite a few of them." Wow, very interesting… Perhaps one day she'll open up about which rock stars captured her heart in the past!

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany and Leo ended their engagement just weeks after leaving the Love Is Blind pods.

Although they initially appear to be a cute couple, Brittany and Leo ultimately part ways. The aspiring trophy wife is immediately all-in on Leo, but he seems to waver, wanting to form a bond with Hannah Jiles as well.

Leo claims to have a big crush on Brittany and shows interest in the pods, yet it becomes clear that his heart lies with Hannah. Brittany eventually tells him she won't fight for his affection, making it known that she's OK if he chooses Hannah.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Their dates quickly turn sour, filled with tears and tension. Despite telling Brittany she's his top choice, Leo is dishonest, saying the same thing to Hannah. In Episode 3, when Hannah expresses a desire to explore another connection, Leo loses his composure, insisting that he had previously told the guys he wanted to be with her and not Brittany. He then professes his love for Hannah, but she turns him down.

Article continues below advertisement

In Episode 4, Leo tells Hannah he believes he and Brittany are meant to be together. He even asks Hannah to help him by suggesting to Brittany that their breakup was mutual, despite it being anything but. By the fifth episode, Leo and Brittany get engaged, which seems ill-fated since his feelings for her clearly don't match his strong feelings for Hannah. When they finally meet face-to-face, it's apparent that Brittany also isn't attracted to him.

The art dealer keeps repeating that he's engaged to "the hottest girl on Earth," while the former skater girl struggles to express her love for Leo. She admits feeling uneasy about his declarations of love, saying, "Something's not calculating in my brain to make me feel like I'm truly engaged."

Article continues below advertisement

Later, after they return to their separate quarters, Brittany says in a confessional, "Oh, God, what have I done?" while awkwardly smiling and laughing. In the end, a note pops up on screen and reveals, "Brittany and Leo were not one of the couples chosen by production to continue their journey in Mexico. They took their own trip to Miami and broke off their engagement weeks later."