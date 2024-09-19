The 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 Cast Is Here to Redefine What It Means to Find True Love
Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind' premieres Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, only on Netflix.
Just over six months after the intense Season 6 reunion, Netflix's hit reality dating show Love Is Blind is back for a seventh season! This time around, the global dating experiment centers on a group of singles from Washington, D.C., ready to dive into the wild world of modern romance and get engaged without ever seeing each other first.
Season 7 features quite a diverse cast, including several scientists, multiple estheticians, and — for the first time — a pair of siblings! Read on to discover more about the Season 7 cast of Love Is Blind, and keep scrolling to find out how to follow them on social media.
Alexandra
Alexandra is a 33-year-old producer.
Follow her on Instagram: @prettylilbyrdie
Ally
Ally is a 31-year-old master esthetician.
Follow her on Instagram: @servingfacefirst
Ashley A.
Ashley A. is a 32-year-old marketing director.
Follow her on Instagram: @ashleyadion
Ashley W.
Ashley W. is a 32-year-old health and wellness educator
Follow her on Instagram: @ayyeashleyy
Bohdan
Bohdan is a 36-year-old tech sales professional and Ukrainian refugee.
Follow him on Instagram: @bohdango
Brittany
Brittany is a 33-year-old esthetician.
Follow her on Instagram: @brittanynwisniewski
David
David is a 29-year-old project manager and former Navy officer.
Follow him on Instagram: @ew.daviid
Dylan
Dylan is a 30-year-old realtor and artist.
Follow her on Instagram: @drillaaa
Garrett
Garrett is a 33-year-old quantum physicist.
Follow him on Instagram: @garrett.josemans
Hannah
Hannah is a 27-year-old medical device sales professional.
Follow her on Instagram: @hannahjiles
Jason
Jason is a 30-year-old loan officer.
Follow him on Instagram: @jasondrecchio
Jenny
Jenny is a 31-year-old account training coordinator
Follow her on Instagram: @jennyzamora
Katie
Katie is a 36-year-old sports marketing manager.
Follow her on Instagram: @kbo15_
Leo
Leo is a 31-year-old art dealer.
Follow him on Instagram: @leo_braudy
Marissa
Marissa is a 32-year-old lawyer.
Follow her on Instagram: @rissa.george
Monica
Monica is a 37-year-old sales executive.
Follow her on Instagram: @monicajadedavis
Morgan
Morgan is a 33-year-old sales team lead and former pageant queen.
Follow her on Instagram: @morganbrimoore
Nick D.
Nick D. is a 29-year-old real estate agent and former all-American college football player.
Follow him on Instagram: @nicholasdorka
Nick P.
Nick P. is a 31-year-old commercial real estate broker and proud dad to his 9-year-old son Tucker Ryan.
Follow him on Instagram: @poppapugh
Nina
Nina is a 32-year-old journalist.
Follow her on Instagram: @ninazafar
Perry
Perry is a 31-year-old realtor.
Follow him on Instagram: @lifeof_perry
Ramses
Ramses is a 35-year-old program associate at a justice reform nonprofit.
Follow him on Instagram: @ramsesprashad
Raymond
Raymond is a 33-year-old consultant and self-made military man.
Follow him on Instagram: @usray_today
Stephen
Stephen is a 34-year-old electrician
Follow him on Instagram: @officialrichardson
Tamar
Tamar is a 33-year-old video editor and animator.
Follow him on Instagram: @tay2themar
Tara
Tara is a 29-year-old senior marketing manager (and Nina's younger sister!)
Follow her on Instagram: @tarazafar
Taylor
Taylor is a 30-year-old clean energy policy consultant.
Follow her on Instagram: @chinesediscobaby
Tim
Tim is a 33-year-old web content strategist.
Follow him on Instagram: @timdrakegodbee
Tyler
Tyler is a 34-year-old account manager.
Follow him on Instagram: @tylerlfrancis
Season 7 of Love Is Blind premieres on Wednesday, October 2, only on Netflix.