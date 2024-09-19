Distractify
The 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 Cast Is Here to Redefine What It Means to Find True Love

Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind' premieres Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, only on Netflix.

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Published Sept. 19 2024, 11:53 a.m. ET

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 key art.
Source: Netflix.

Just over six months after the intense Season 6 reunion, Netflix's hit reality dating show Love Is Blind is back for a seventh season! This time around, the global dating experiment centers on a group of singles from Washington, D.C., ready to dive into the wild world of modern romance and get engaged without ever seeing each other first.

Season 7 features quite a diverse cast, including several scientists, multiple estheticians, and — for the first time — a pair of siblings! Read on to discover more about the Season 7 cast of Love Is Blind, and keep scrolling to find out how to follow them on social media.

Alexandra

Alexandra from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Alexandra is a 33-year-old producer.

Follow her on Instagram: @prettylilbyrdie

Ally

Ally from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Ally is a 31-year-old master esthetician.

Follow her on Instagram: @servingfacefirst

Ashley A.

Ashley A. from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Ashley A. is a 32-year-old marketing director.

Follow her on Instagram: @ashleyadion

Ashley W.

Ashley W. from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Ashley W. is a 32-year-old health and wellness educator

Follow her on Instagram: @ayyeashleyy

Bohdan

Bohdan from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Bohdan is a 36-year-old tech sales professional and Ukrainian refugee.

Follow him on Instagram: @bohdango

Brittany

Brittany from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Brittany is a 33-year-old esthetician.

Follow her on Instagram: @brittanynwisniewski

David

David from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

David is a 29-year-old project manager and former Navy officer.

Follow him on Instagram: @ew.daviid

Dylan

Dylan from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Dylan is a 30-year-old realtor and artist.

Follow her on Instagram: @drillaaa

Garrett

Garrett from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Garrett is a 33-year-old quantum physicist.

Follow him on Instagram: @garrett.josemans

Hannah

Hannah from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Hannah is a 27-year-old medical device sales professional.

Follow her on Instagram: @hannahjiles

Jason

Jason from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Jason is a 30-year-old loan officer.

Follow him on Instagram: @jasondrecchio

Jenny

Jenny from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Jenny is a 31-year-old account training coordinator

Follow her on Instagram: @jennyzamora

Katie

Katie from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Katie is a 36-year-old sports marketing manager.

Follow her on Instagram: @kbo15_

Leo

Leo from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Leo is a 31-year-old art dealer.

Follow him on Instagram: @leo_braudy

Marissa

Marissa from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Marissa is a 32-year-old lawyer.

Follow her on Instagram: @rissa.george

Monica

Monica from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix.

Monica is a 37-year-old sales executive.

Follow her on Instagram: @monicajadedavis

Morgan

Morgan from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Morgan is a 33-year-old sales team lead and former pageant queen.

Follow her on Instagram: @morganbrimoore

Nick D.

Nick D. from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Nick D. is a 29-year-old real estate agent and former all-American college football player.

Follow him on Instagram: @nicholasdorka

Nick P.

Nick P. from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Nick P. is a 31-year-old commercial real estate broker and proud dad to his 9-year-old son Tucker Ryan.

Follow him on Instagram: @poppapugh

Nina

Nina from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Nina is a 32-year-old journalist.

Follow her on Instagram: @ninazafar

Perry

Perry from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Perry is a 31-year-old realtor.

Follow him on Instagram: @lifeof_perry

Ramses

Ramses from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Ramses is a 35-year-old program associate at a justice reform nonprofit.

Follow him on Instagram: @ramsesprashad

Raymond

Raymond from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Raymond is a 33-year-old consultant and self-made military man.

Follow him on Instagram: @usray_today

Stephen

Stephen from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Stephen is a 34-year-old electrician

Follow him on Instagram: @officialrichardson

Tamar

Tamar from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Tamar is a 33-year-old video editor and animator.

Follow him on Instagram: @tay2themar

Tara

Tara from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Tara is a 29-year-old senior marketing manager (and Nina's younger sister!)

Follow her on Instagram: @tarazafar

Taylor

Taylor from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Taylor is a 30-year-old clean energy policy consultant.

Follow her on Instagram: @chinesediscobaby

Tim

Tim from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Tim is a 33-year-old web content strategist.

Follow him on Instagram: @timdrakegodbee

Tyler

Tyler from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Tyler is a 34-year-old account manager.

Follow him on Instagram: @tylerlfrancis

Season 7 of Love Is Blind premieres on Wednesday, October 2, only on Netflix.

