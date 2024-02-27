Love May Not Be Blind for Stacy Snyder — but She Found It With a 'MAFS' Alum

Back in Season 5 of Netflix's hit reality dating series Love Is Blind, cast member Stacy Snyder turned heads when she and Izzy Zapata were one of just three of the Houston couples to get engaged, and one of only two to make it to the altar.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Stacy turned down Izzy at the altar, saying they needed “more time,” which tied into her anxiety around Izzy’s lack of financial stability. Fast-forward to early 2024, and Stacy revealed that she was binge-watching Season 6 of Love Is Blind with a new partner. She announced on Feb. 23, 2024 that she’s dating Ryan Ignasiak from the Houston season of Married at First Sight.

Source: Netflix Stacy and Izzy on 'Love Is Blind' Season 5

Article continues below advertisement

‘Love Is Blind’ star Stacy Snyder is dating ‘Married at First Sight’ star Ryan Ignasiak.

Love may not be blind for Stacy, but it is found on reality television. Both Stacy and Ryan have public relationship histories from reality dating series. Many of us remember Stacy’s lack of fear on Love Is Blind — she was unafraid to say what she really thought and felt, even if it meant America might judge her for it.

She placed a lot of importance on financial security. When she showed up at Izzy’s apartment and he only had plasticware, she saw that as a major red flag. In all fairness, a grown man ready for marriage probably should have real dishware, and if finances are something she prioritizes, it’s better that she’s up front about that. In the end, Stacy and Izzy didn’t get married, although by May 2023, they seemed to be on good terms.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan, on the other hand, starred on Season 13 of Married at First Sight, which aired in 2021, so he’s not quite as top of mind for us. Plus, MAFS is a network television show while LIB is a streaming series, so despite similar premises, they tend to have different audiences.

Article continues below advertisement

In his season of MAFS, Ryan married Brett Layton and they seemed to have an initial connection. But throughout the eight-week process, it became clear that they didn’t have a romantic connection at all, especially as Ryan seemed to pull further and further away. While they both seemed to stay true to the process regardless, Brett eventually discovered that a friend of a friend matched with Ryan on a dating app seven weeks in.

Source: Lifetime Ryan and Brett on 'Married at First Sight' Season 13

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan claimed that he hadn’t been on dating apps, but that they may have matched from his past on the app. Regardless, when it came time for Decision Day, Ryan and Brett unsurprisingly decided to get divorced. Both Stacy and Ryan have a similar history of very serious reality television relationships that didn’t work out, so it makes sense that they hit it off.

Stacy Snyder’s boyfriend, Ryan Ignasiak, works with Capital Star Oil & Gas.

Ryan works with Captial Star Oil & Gas, where he’s been for over 10 years, according to his LinkedIn. He works in the completions and permitting department in addition to working as a safety manager, so it’s safe to assume he makes quite a bit of money from his job. In fact, when Stacy announced that they’re dating, one Love Is Blind fan cheekily asked, “But Stacy does he have good credit?” to which she responded, “you know it!!!”

Article continues below advertisement

Talk about a show crossover! Stacy from #LoveIsBlind 5 is dating Ryan from last season’s #MAFS! — RealBoringHousewife💋😎 (@CosmoLife8) February 22, 2024