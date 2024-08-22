When Was ‘Love Is Blind UK’ Season 1 Filmed?

On Aug. 7, 2024, Netflix released the U.K. version of its worldwide phenomenon: Love Is Blind. Hosted by married couple Matt and Emma Willis, Love Is Blind U.K. follows the same formula as the U.S. version: singletons participate in a social experiment that tests the theory of whether you can fall in love with someone without ever seeing them. The participants date in pods where they talk to each other through a wall.

They fall in love “sight unseen” and get engaged, all before meeting in person. The highly popular show also has versions available in Sweden, Brazil, and Japan. These binge-worthy shows always leave viewers with questions, such as, “Are the couples still together?” “When will the reunion be released?” and “When was Love Is Blind U.K. Season 1 filmed?”

When was ‘Love is Blind U.K.’ Season 1 filmed?

Since Love is Blind is excellent at keeping information behind closed pods, it’s not clear when they started filming. However, based on the information released by the show, we can safely guess that filming began either mid-late 2023 or early 2024. CPL Productions officially announced the show in a press release on Feb. 8, 2023.

"Netflix is in production on an adaptation of hit series Love Is Blind, where singletons in the U.K. who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, will sign up for a less conventional approach to modern dating,” per the press release. Soon after that, a casting call was put out for willing singles.

Can’t look? Well that’s sort of the point! Emma and Matt Willis host a social experiment where British singles look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person. But who will say 'I do'?



Love is Blind: UK comes to Netflix in August. #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/FgqPNmh5bS — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 21, 2024

“Love is Blind UK is currently on the lookout for single, open-minded individuals from across the U.K. and Ireland, who are ready to take the plunge into finding true love,” read the description on the casting website. “If you are looking for a committed relationship and are ready to meet someone new, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.” Eligible applicants had to be over 18 years old and have the right to reside in the U.K. or Ireland. In July 2024, the show released the highly anticipated trailer for the first season of the British edition of the dating reality series. The first four episodes dropped on Aug. 7, 2024.

Where was ‘Love Is Blind U.K.’ Season 1 filmed?

Surprisingly, the U.K. version of Love Is Blind was not filmed in the UK. Instead, it took place in Stockholm, Sweden, according to Marie Claire. The contestants were flown out there and found love in the exact same pods as the Love Is Blind: Sweden contestants. When it came time for the newly engaged couples to take a post-pod honeymoon, the cast was in for a treat.

The pods across the pond are officially open. Love is Blind: UK is coming AUGUST 7! pic.twitter.com/Z5pHXQ2vmq — Netflix (@netflix) July 24, 2024