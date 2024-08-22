Jasmine's Mom Defends Herself After 'Love Is Blind: UK' Backlash: "Please Remember I Am Human"

While Bobby and Jasmine from Love Is Blind: UK are happily married, their wedding day almost did happen — and fans can't stop talking about it. Jasmine's mother, Marisa, nearly derailed the big day with her extremely overprotective nature.

Jasmine's mom, Marisa, got a lot of attention for her intense grilling of Bobby during their first meeting a few days before the wedding, leading to a flood of criticism about her perceived overbearing ways. Now, Marisa is speaking out to defend herself. Keep reading to hear what she has to say.

Source: Netflix

'Love Is Blind: UK' star Jasmine's mom addressed recent backlash.

Following the Season 1 finale, Jasmine's mom, Marisa, released a statement addressing her initial meeting with Bobby on Love Is Blind: UK. "May I request people to not foster hatred on social media. I am a mother and I thought I was being a mother," she shared on TikTok. "Forgive me if you have a negative opinion of my behavior. You are all entitled to your opinion but remember we are all human."

Marisa continued, "There were words that were said and the meaning in my head was different. We are all individual [sic] with different social and cultural backgrounds. My first language is Tagalog, not English."

She also apologized for calling Bobby "uneducated."

She then addressed the comment about Bobby's education, where she referred to him as "uneducated" after learning he hadn't attended university. She then told him it's "better to be with someone who has a strong educational background."

"I myself felt uncomfortable watching the 'uneducated' part, I am sorry it was unpleasant," she said. "Let's move on from that statement. Jasmine was safely raised to the best of my ability. I guided and protected Jasmine until the age when she is able to defend herself." Marisa explained, "As a mother, I was nervous and scared Jasmine is getting married under the experiment. I want her happiness, I want the best for my daughter. Again, please remember I am human. We all are. Thank you."

More about Jasmine's mum. I, personally, also don't condone her actions but I'm not here doing too much and spreading hate. Please be kind. She apologized off-cam, her and Bobby are good. #LoveIsBlindUK pic.twitter.com/AfVDO9BIDV — livid (@notlovelex) August 18, 2024

Jasmine’s mom from love is blind UK is insane, trying to control your grown daughters marriage when you yourself have 2 failed ones is nasty work — Cam (@camdencwilson) August 21, 2024

Jasmine’s mom from Love is Blind UK is an abusive parent. Like, Jasmine, your childhood must have been really difficult! She disguises her behavior with “concern” but this is control. — Silverene (@silverene01) August 16, 2024

She also took to Instagram to apologize directly to Bobby. She mentioned that the filming happened a year ago and they seem to have resolved their issues. She described Bobby as a "great man" and wished him all the best.