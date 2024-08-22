Season 1 of 'Love Is Blind: UK' Concludes With Three Couples Saying "I Do" (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Season 1 finale of Love Is Blind: UK. Since its debut in 2020, Love Is Blind has soared to become one of Netflix's top reality TV franchises. It's now spawned eight international versions, including Love Is Blind: UK.

The British spinoff kicked off on Aug. 7, 2024, as a dramatic three-week event. The final two episodes dropped on August 21, so if you're itching to find out which post-pod couples got married, keep scrolling — we've got the scoop!

Sabrina and Steven

It's no shocker that the first couple to fall head over heels and get engaged in the pods is the first to walk down the aisle. Sabrina and Steven's wedding was a drama-free zone, so here's to hoping their love story is a fairy tale come true! On his big day, Steven gushes about Sabrina in a confessional, revealing that he loves her "wholeheartedly." He notes that everything "just fits and feels right," adding that their love is "a forever thing."

Sabrina chimes in during her interview, saying that she and Steven truly "bring out the best in each other." Post-wedding, the happy couple shares their enthusiasm for their future together: "We're diving in with both feet, but we’re ready for this next chapter," Sabrina beams, stating that she's "overwhelmed with love and happiness and gratitude."

Jasmine and Bobby

Despite Jasmine's mom voicing her doubts, Jasmine and Bobby still meet at the altar and exchange vows! "I respect my mom. I respect her opinion. As much as I love her, ultimately it's my decision to make and I'm really happy," Jasmine says in a confessional with her new hubby by her side. She also gushes that Bobby "really reassures me" and "makes me feel safe."

After the ceremony, Bobby, totally smitten and calling Jasmine his "perfect girl," turns to her mom and says, "I'm going to take the best care of your daughter. I promise." Her reply? A sweet, "Love you." Here's hoping these two have a long-lasting marriage!

Nicole and Benaiah

Though they don't leave the pods together, Nicole and Benaiah find their way back to each other! Nicole initially picks Sam over Benaiah and gets engaged to Sam, despite Benaiah's warning that Sam is just in it for the fame. Fortunately, Nicole ends her engagement with Sam before their first post-pods vacation, claiming things don't "feel right" between them. She then reunites with Benaiah in the U.K., where he proposes — and she says yes!

Their romance thrives, but on the way to the wedding, Nicole gets cold feet. She says she's feeling "confused" and is trying to sort out her heart and head. Having been divorced before, Nicole is extra careful and gets a bit nervous when Benaiah mentions the possibility of divorce. Nevertheless, everything works out in the end!

During the ceremony, Benaiah calls their journey to the altar a "rollercoaster" but is glad he "fought for my love with Nicole." Benaiah is the first to say "I do," calling it a no-brainer. Nicole follows right after, and they officially become husband and wife!