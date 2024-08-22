When Is 'Love Is Blind: U.K.' Coming Back for a Season 1 Reunion?

Fans of the newly minted Love Is Blind: U.K. spinoff series can rejoice — the show is officially coming back for a second season, per a recent announcement from streamer Netflix. But before we can make it to Season 2, fans feel that the singles of Season 1 still have some scores to settle.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout the show's first season, which began in early August 2024, the couples have kept us on our toes. From Demi and Ollie to Bobby and Jasmine, viewers have eagerly watched as the love-desperate singles coupled up, found themselves embroiled in love triangles, and more. But what has happened since the cameras stopped rolling? Here's when you can expect to see the Love Is Blind: U.K. Season 1 reunion.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

When is the 'Love Is Blind: U.K.' Season 1 reunion?

We know, we know — it's a little early. The season has barely concluded, and many fans haven't even watched yet to see who makes it down the aisle. But we have to admit that the steamy drama conjured throughout the show's first U.K. venture has certainly left us all wanting more, and fast.

Viewers on the edge of their seats will have to wait just a bit longer to see the highly anticipated first reunion of the series. According to reports, the Season 1 reunion episode will be hitting the streamer on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, just under one week after the finale episode is released. Are Demi and Ollie still together? Did they get their fairytale ending? What about Steven and Sabrina? Are the pair still madly in love? It's all too much!