When Is 'Love Is Blind: U.K.' Coming Back for a Season 1 Reunion?

Netflix has already confirmed Season 2.

Published Aug. 22 2024, 10:20 a.m. ET

Fans of the newly minted Love Is Blind: U.K. spinoff series can rejoice — the show is officially coming back for a second season, per a recent announcement from streamer Netflix. But before we can make it to Season 2, fans feel that the singles of Season 1 still have some scores to settle.

Throughout the show's first season, which began in early August 2024, the couples have kept us on our toes. From Demi and Ollie to Bobby and Jasmine, viewers have eagerly watched as the love-desperate singles coupled up, found themselves embroiled in love triangles, and more. But what has happened since the cameras stopped rolling?

Here's when you can expect to see the Love Is Blind: U.K. Season 1 reunion.

When is the 'Love Is Blind: U.K.' Season 1 reunion?

We know, we know — it's a little early. The season has barely concluded, and many fans haven't even watched yet to see who makes it down the aisle. But we have to admit that the steamy drama conjured throughout the show's first U.K. venture has certainly left us all wanting more, and fast.

Viewers on the edge of their seats will have to wait just a bit longer to see the highly anticipated first reunion of the series. According to reports, the Season 1 reunion episode will be hitting the streamer on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, just under one week after the finale episode is released.

Are Demi and Ollie still together? Did they get their fairytale ending? What about Steven and Sabrina? Are the pair still madly in love? It's all too much!

We don't know about you, but we'll certainly have our popcorn ready. And once that's over, when we're still left craving more of the pods, we can all look forward to Season 2 next year.

