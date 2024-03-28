Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind' Star Laura Dadisman Gushes Over Her "Super Supportive" Boyfriend (EXCLUSIVE) "My outlook on dating after I called my wedding off was, 'I'm not interested in no man,'" Laura Dadisman exclusively told 'Distractify.' By Allison DeGrushe PUBLISHED Mar. 28 2024, 9:31 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Even though Season 6 of Love Is Blind has concluded, many fans aren't ready to let go of its juiciest moments. Oh yes, the buzz is still alive and kicking over the jaw-dropping breakup between Laura Dadisman and Jeramey Lutinski. Their messy split is very much still the talk of the town, especially considering Jeramey's lightning-fast rebound into a romance with his other pod connection, Sarah Ann Bick.

Now, it's crystal clear Jeramey got his fairytale ending — but what about Laura? Has she found love again? Well, yes! If you recall, Laura spills the beans about her new flame during the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Laura's grin could've lit up a room as she gushed about her "super supportive and sweet" boyfriend — and really, can you blame her?! Dive into the juicy details below.

Source: Netflix

Who is Laura from Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind' dating?

In a light-hearted chat about Season 6 of Love is Blind, Laura touched upon what she might have done differently. She explained to Distractify that she was laser-focused on Jeramey throughout the pod phase, accidentally giving the cold shoulder to the other hopefuls on the hunt for love.

Of course, we all know that things didn't unfold as expected with Jeramey — but fear not! Laura is a firm believer that the universe's grand plan led her straight into the arms of her charming new beau.

"You know, now I'm with someone else that, had I not gone through that journey, I potentially wouldn't have met him," Laura exclusively told Distractify. "We're in a really, really good place. … I'm kind of happy I didn't [give the other guys a fair chance] because it landed me where I am now with the person I’m with now, which I'm happy about."

At the time of writing, Laura is keeping her new relationship under wraps — and who can blame her after the wild ride she endured on the show? However, she couldn't resist spilling a few deets to Distractify about her mystery hunk and their adorable love story.

"We started dating after I called off the wedding ... I'm not gonna lie, my outlook on dating after I called my wedding off was, 'I'm not interested in no man.' I was so sure I was gonna get married," she said. "So when it went to s--t, I was like, 'I have no interest in being around the male species at all.' But this new person came into my life, and it was kind of like friends of friends, and he checks a ton of boxes, more so than honestly anyone else I've ever dated."

She continued, telling Distractify, "He's wonderful. He's super supportive. He does not watch reality TV, so he had no idea! I told him about this last year, and he was like, 'Is this similar to Survivor?' and I'm like, 'No, this is different.' So I think once it blew up, he was like, 'Holy s--t!' But he's been super supportive and sweet, and I'm so happy to have him."