Did Laura Laura Kick Rocks with an Open-Toed Shoe? She's Absent from 'Love Is Blind' Reunion

Even though Love Is Blind fans rooted for a select few couples in Season 6, there's no denying that what they really wanted to see at the reunion was the drama between the jilted exes. So when it was revealed that Laura wasn't at the Love Is Blind reunion filming, fans wanted to know why, and if they can get their March subscription money back from Netflix.

Article continues below advertisement

OK, that last part isn't true. But Laura and Jeramey's drama involving Jeramey seeing his pod ex behind his wife-to-be's back and lying about it had social media abuzz. And when Laura told Jeramey to "kick rocks with an open-toed shoe," she won over plenty of viewers. Unfortunately, she's not at the reunion to drop more one-liners on her ex.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Why isn't Laura at the 'Love Is Blind' reunion?

When the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion looks were revealed ahead of the premiere of the special, Laura was noticeably absent. It later became clear that she wouldn't be in attendance and that she wasn't present for the filming of the pre-taped reunion. At the very least, Laura was there via Zoom. And She did reveal that Sarah Ann and Jeramey "corroborated on the lie" involving Jeramey lying to Laura about his location.

It looks like Laura is just an incredibly busy lady. In the weeks leading up to the episode, she shared various Instagram posts that showed her traveling to different spots around the world. She even referenced an "international business trip" in one of her posts. Could it be that Laura was just too busy jet-setting to give any more of her time to Jeramey? Yes, and that's more than understandable.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened between Laura and Jeramey on 'Love Is Blind'?

Laura and Jeramey were a strong couple after they met outside of the pods. However, Jeramey met up with Sarah Ann, his other pod romance, in real life, and he lied to Laura's face about it. Laura confronted him, and she made the decision to end things.