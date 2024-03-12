Home > Television When Was the 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Filmed for Season 6? Here's What You Need to Know Here's when the 'Love Is Blind' reunion was filmed for Season 6 — and here's the shocking tea. By Alizabeth Swain Mar. 12 2024, Published 4:51 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the whirlwind world of reality television, few shows have captured the hearts and curiosity of viewers quite like Love is Blind. As fans eagerly anticipate each season's reunion to witness the aftermath of these experimental relationships, one question frequently surfaces: When was the Love Is Blind reunion filmed for Season 6?

Article continues below advertisement

This pivotal moment, where contestants reconvene after the cameras have stopped rolling, offers a raw and unfiltered glimpse into the outcomes of their on-screen romances. Delving into the timing of this filming can provide insights into the authenticity of reactions and the genuine state of relationships post-production, making it a key piece of information for devoted followers of the series.

Gossip recap of allegations against Trevor from 'Love Is Blind'.

Source: Getty Images Trevor from Season 6 of 'Love is Blind'

According to Time, Season 6 of Love Is Blind concluded with its characteristic blend of romance, drama, and the inevitable emotional rollercoasters that have come to define the series.

Article continues below advertisement

Gossip surrounding Trevor, once a fan favorite, has cast a shadow over his previously glowing image. Allegations suggest he was romantically involved with someone during the filming of the series, a significant issue given the show's marriage-centric premise. The crux of the matter hinges on whether evidence exists of him exchanging messages and pictures with his former partner while preparing for a series that revolves around forming new romantic connections.

The drama unfolded when Natalia Marrero, alleged to be Trevor's girlfriend during the filming of Love Is Blind, came forward with accusations against him. According to various sources, including Vox, Marrero claimed that she and Trevor were together throughout the filming of the show. This revelation was further fueled by alleged text messages where Trevor reportedly admitted to not having any intentions of getting married.

Article continues below advertisement

When was 'Love Is Blind' reunion filmed for season 6?

In the whirlwind world of reality television, few shows have captured the hearts and curiosity of viewers quite like Love Is Blind.

Love is Blind Season 6 commenced filming around March 26, 2023, coinciding with when Trevor was purportedly in a committed relationship. His participation in the show was brief, ending after a few weeks when Chelsea chose Jimmy over him.

Article continues below advertisement

However, this timeline suggests Trevor might have been attempting to manipulate the show’s intentions. This revelation not only puts Trevor in a dubious light but also implicates other participants, setting the stage for what promises to be an exceptionally intriguing reunion episode.