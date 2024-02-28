Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Might Have the Least Amount of Weddings in the Series So Far (SPOILERS) Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind' features multiple breakups before the wedding dates. By Chrissy Bobic Feb. 28 2024, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 6. By the end of the first handful of Season 6 episodes of Love Is Blind, five couples are engaged. Of course, none of them are without their problems, but 10 people leave the pods ready to take the next steps and walk down the aisle with their respective partners. So, who gets married in Love Is Blind Season 6? The Netflix series is all about making connections on a deep level, but sometimes, those pod connections don't translate to real life love.

Jeramey and Laura break up before the 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 finale.

Source: Netflix

After Laura catches Jeramey lying to her about being at a restaurant with Sarah Ann, his other pod connection, she tells Jeramey that she wants out of the relationship. And that's exactly what happens. So when the group gets together later for a lakeside outing, Jeramey throws caution to the wind and spends time with Sarah Ann. It's safe to say that Jeramey and Laura don't get married.

Amy and Johnny are Season 6's "it couple."

Source: Netflix

According to marriage records from North Carolina, Amy and Johnny say "I do." This should come as little shock to viewers, since Amy and Johnny have a solid connection right from the start. Their relationship is one that most fans rooted for since the Season 6 premiere, and they'll likely go down as one of those Lauren/Cameron type of Love Is Blind couples.

Jimmy and Chelsea have problems a few days before their wedding date.

Source: Netflix

Shortly before Jimmy and Chelsea are to be married, they spend the day at an amusement park that holds special sentimental value for Jimmy. But at the end of the day, when Jimmy asks Chelsea where her head is at about their upcoming wedding, she doesn't have an immediate answer for him. And, according to marriage records, well, there isn't a marriage for these two.

AD and Clay probably make it down the aisle.

Source: Netflix

Public records indicate that AD and Clay did sign a marriage license, but they were never married. So it's safe to say they make it down the aisle, but they don't go through with the wedding. Of course, the Love Is Blind finale will be the real indicator of this and of what happens between Clay and AD. However, it doesn't look good for them.

Kenneth and Brittany are absent for a few episodes of 'Love Is Blind.'

Source: Netflix