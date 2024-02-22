Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind These 'Love Is Blind' Couples Are Excepting Their First Child Together These 'LIB' couples are going from pods to parenthood, and we just know that their kids are going to have the coolest story ever of how their parents met! By Kelly Corbett Feb. 22 2024, Published 4:25 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @blisspoureetezadi; @mrsalexalemieux

It truly is heartwarming to watch couples who fell in love sight unseen while talking through a wall on Love Is Blind actually make it to the altar and say "I do." While the show's success rate remains low, these couples are living proof that love can sort of be blind.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, the question arises: Have any of these couples started a family? Of course, that's their personal choice and totally none of our business (tsk tsk Vanessa Lachey), but it is always nice to hear when a couple we know and love has entered their parenting era. Keep scrolling to learn which Love Is Blind couples are becoming a party of three.

Article continues below advertisement

Zack and Bliss are expecting a baby girl.

Bliss and Zack from Season 4 are expecting their first child together. They announced their pregnancy in November 2023. "It's a little bit nerve-wracking, but I think it's also such a beautiful thing," Bliss told People at the time. Babies are miracles and blessings, and I think we've been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing. I'm really happy ... it's definitely brought us a ton of joy."

Bliss admitted to the outlet that they were actively trying for a child, but the news of her pregnancy still came as a surprise to them. On Feb. 16, 2024, the couple lit up the internet by revealing their baby's gender: a girl. They showcased snippets from their sex reveal celebration on their YouTube channel. They hosted a butterfly-themed baby shower for her shortly after and invited several Love Is Blind alums. Bliss and Zack's little princess is expected to arrive sometime during the spring of 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Alexa and Brennon from Season 3 are also expecting their first child together.

Season 3 couple Alexa and Brennon also have a baby on the way. They announced their pregnancy on Instagram on Jan. 26, 2024. Alexa captioned the post, "The best of me and the best of you, baby Lemieux coming soon," alongside a handful of photos of her and Brennon in their home with her bump on full display.

Article continues below advertisement