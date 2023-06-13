Home > Viral News > Trending This Mom Says New-Age Parenting "Is Strange and Needs to Stop" — Sparks Fiery Debate on Social Media This traditional mom shared why she thinks new-age parenting is "strange" and "needs to stop" — here's how social media reacted to her comments. By Pretty Honore Jun. 13 2023, Published 5:54 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images; Twitter/@kelly4humanity Stock photo

Raising a kid isn’t for the faint of heart … but thanks to the internet, parenting in the digital age is a piece of cake — or so it seems. With access to hundreds of thousands of resources, parents may bite off more than they can chew.

Article continues below advertisement

Another one of the pitfalls that come with this new era of parenting is getting rid of the old ways of parenting. That said, could it be possible that society is in the wrong direction? That’s the question that’s taken over social media as of late, and it all started with a tweet … read for more on the debate.

Source: Getty Images Stock photo

Article continues below advertisement

Traditional vs. new-age parenting — this super strict mom sparked debate on social media.

Twitter user Christy Kelly (@Kelly4Humanity) challenged new-age parenting in a tweet that set social media ablaze. In a post that quickly gained traction on Black Twitter, Christy broke down what happened when she and her husband met their teenage daughter’s new boyfriend for the first time.

She described the tense interaction as an “introductory meeting,” a ritual that’s mandatory in most Black households. During said meeting, parents have the opportunity to probe, and Christy and her husband did exactly that when it came to this young man, in particular.

Article continues below advertisement

Today my teenager’s new boyfriend, my husband, and the young man's momma had an introduction meeting.



My husband told the young man: You can call me Sir. I have 4 guns, my daughter's chastity is important, and you'll have to see me if you do anything to disturb that.



Thank… — Christy Kelly 🎙️Humanity Assemble🌵 (@Kelly4Humanity) June 12, 2023

“My husband told the young man: ‘You can call me sir. I have four guns, my daughter's chastity is important, and you'll have to see me if you do anything to disturb that,’” she recalled. "He also told the kid he can get ‘dunked on any time.’ Basketball reference!”

Article continues below advertisement

She added that although she and her husband seem like “cool parents,” they’re actually “pretty traditional.” Back in the good old days — whenever that was — it was OK to threaten your daughter’s boyfriend with murder upon meeting him. These days, things have changed and, according to Christy, it’s truly a shame.

Quick podcast for my parenting post that went viral. Liberal & black Twitter ran through the comment sections. I have no more energy to give y’all, but Hubby said that men can Tweet him. So do that and stay out of my inbox! @CKelly528. I do want to debate @torrainewalker since… pic.twitter.com/SYmIbTMQ7y — Christy Kelly 🎙️Humanity Assemble🌵 (@Kelly4Humanity) June 13, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

“The new-age parenting is strange and frankly needs to stop,” she ended her tweet, which has nine million views and 8,000 retweets as of this writing.

Is “traditional” parenting rooted in misogyny? The internet thinks so.

While some applauded Christy for upholding her traditional values, others suggested that she and her husband's approach was outdated, disrespectful, and furthermore, misogynistic.

Article continues below advertisement

“And I say this with three extremely gorgeous daughters. I have no desire to intimidate the man/boy my daughter brings home,” @gabthegreat18 said. “I trust my own parenting enough to know that I equipped my daughters to make sound decisions and learn from their mistakes.”

Article continues below advertisement

Other users echoed his sentiment. “If you have to say those things to him, [it] tells me that you and your husband don’t trust your daughter’s choices. So rather than telling her that, you threaten the boy instead,” user @sheabutterhun wrote. And we see no lies …

So your daughters chasity belongs to your husband? https://t.co/GuMn5rjIhp pic.twitter.com/3l39awy8wY — Delegate Watkins (@ChaniCares) June 12, 2023