Insurance Company Refuses to Speak with Woman Without Her Husband in Viral TikTok

Caroline Vencil, a design coach who regularly posts to TikTok, shared a story about a frustrating phone call she had with an insurance company that many users in the comments section called sexist.

Caroline, who posts under the handle @carolinevencil, says that despite the fact she was the primary insurer (and breadwinner) of her household when she was on the phone with her insurance provider, the agent on the phone wouldn't speak with her.