Instacart Driver Regrets Accidentally Taking Massive No-Tip Order, Sparks TikTok Debate

Others couldn't believe that she completed a 70-item order for just $20.

"I wanna know how all of that is only $20"

"no tip no trip.. any app.. same goes for those insult $1 or $1.50"

"That should have been like a $40 batch."

Some Instacart customers in the comments section said that they don't ever tip beforehand:

"I only tip after delivery. I’ve had my stuff stolen and smoked all over before and I’m not risking my money like that lol"