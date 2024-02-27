Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind What Is 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Star Jeramey's Job? Exploring His Intralogistics Career Along with his job, fans are also curious about Jeramy's relationship status before the show. By Alizabeth Swain Feb. 27 2024, Published 10:28 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Netflix's popular reality dating show Love Is Blind has been making waves since its inception. In February 2024, Season 6 introduced us to a new cast of hopeful singles, including Jeramey Lutinski, whose job emerged as a fascinating aspect of his character.

Article continues below advertisement

In the world of Love is Blind, where contestants get to know each other without seeing each other, jobs play a significant role. They provide insights into individuals' personalities, lifestyles, and values. But, what is Jeramey's Love is Blind job from Season 6? Let's get into it!

Jeramey Lutinski works in intralogistics.

Jeramey distinguishes himself from other contestants on Love Is Blind by his unique profession in intralogistics, a field that contributes significantly to his livelihood. But what exactly does an intralogistics specialist do?

Article continues below advertisement

According to The Bailey Company, intralogistics refers to "optimization of all planning and movement of materials and information inside a distribution center or warehouse." A typical day for Jeramey might involve designing and implementing systems to streamline the movement of products, analyzing operational data to identify inefficiencies, and working closely with other logistics professionals to ensure that the right goods get to the right place at the right time.

It's a job that requires a keen eye for detail, strong problem-solving skills, and a deep understanding of supply chain management. Every decision made by an intralogistics specialist like Jeramey can have a significant impact on a company's bottom line. Intralogistics is not a common career path you come across every day, especially among reality TV show contestants.

Article continues below advertisement

His unique job showcases his problem-solving skills, strategic thinking, and ability to handle complex systems — qualities that could be as interesting in a life partner as they are in a logistics specialist.

Along with his job, fans are also curious about Jeramy's relationship status before the show.

@laurenisgossip SPOILER…. Jeramey is the vilan this season? He allegedly HAD a fiancé at home that he left to go FILM Love is Blind Season 6… I WANT OPINIONS! ♬ original sound - Lauren is Gossip

While many people are impressed with the unique career path Jeramey has chosen, many fans are upset about recent rumors coming to the surface about Jeramey. According to a TikTok video, Jeramey was engaged to another woman, Brittani Mcliverty, and they had sold their shared home weeks before he started filming for Love is Blind.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Jeramey clarified that his past engagement wasn't a secret during the filming and he wasn't living with anyone when the show's casting team reached out to him. He also confirmed that his home was sold a week or two before filming began. Jermaey further explained that he was approached by a casting producer in November 2022. He had listed their home for sale around October or November that year and had to wait until March 2023 to sell it due to the state of the housing market.