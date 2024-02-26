Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind' Contestant Jeramey Lutinski Was Engaged Weeks Before the Show Jeremy said he disclosed his previous engagement, but it didn't make it into the final edit of the show. By Joseph Allen Feb. 26 2024, Published 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Things are getting spicy in the world of Love Is Blind. The show's sixth season just recently dropped on Netflix, and while there's always plenty of drama on the show itself, now, there's also drama playing out behind the scenes. Jeramey Lutinski, one of the contestants on this new season, was apparently engaged just weeks before he appeared on the show.

Jeramey has not been super forthcoming about that engagement during his appearances on Love Is Blind, which has naturally led many to want to learn more about his ex-fiancee and what went down between them. Here's what we know about his engagement, and why he tried to hide it.

Source: Netflix

Jeramey's ex-fiancee emerged on Instagram.

Pictures emerged online in late February that show Jeramey with his ex-fiancee just weeks before he appeared on Love Is Blind. In the comments under those images, and on other posts, his ex-fiancee Brittani Mcliverty and her mother Jenni Gelven Daniel claimed that Jeramey had sold their home together at the end of 2022, and then started filming Love Is Blind in February and March of 2023, just a few weeks later.

The show has made it seem like Jeramey was keeping that reality a secret, but Jeramey recently released a statement acknowledging the controversy, and saying that he never hid this information from the women he was interested in. "I want to quickly address the story that's going around about my previous engagement prior to Love Is Blind," he said in a video posted to his Instagram.

"Anybody that I was on dates with, my cast mates, and in multiple interviews, this topic was discussed," he explained. "Nobody is surprised by this. It was something that was well documented. Unfortunately, with all of the footage that is captured, not all of it makes it into the final cut. This just happened to not make it in there." In Jeremy's telling, then, he was completely forthcoming about all of this, and it just didn't make it into the final version of the show.

Jeremy also said that he didn't apply to be on the show, but was instead recruited by an Instagram DM. He shared an image of the message, and said that by the time he received it, he wasn't living with anyone. "I was out living on my own, and I didn't seek this out," he said. "I had already been out on my own for a number of weeks at that point."