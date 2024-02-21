Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind' Season 6: Explosive Drama Unfolds as Jeramey and Sarah Ann Cross Paths Again (SPOILERS) "If there's ever a chance your mind is shifting in your choice, I would love the opportunity to meet you," Sarah Ann boldly writes in a DM to Jeramey. By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 21 2024, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for those not caught up on Season 6 of Love Is Blind. After the "bean dip" debacle, it seems like Jeramey Lutinski and Laura Dadisman's relationship might not survive their time in the Dominican Republic. Despite this ridiculous setback, the newly engaged Love Is Blind couple manages to patch things up quickly and heads back to Charlotte, N.C., seemingly stronger than ever.

However, their happiness is short-lived as Sarah Ann reenters the scene. Not only does she reach out to Jeramey and question his commitment to Laura, but she also plays a role in Jeramey tiptoeing home at sunrise one morning. Laura understandably feels upset about these developments, raising doubts about the future of their relationship. As questions arise about Jeramey's loyalty, will he reignite his connection with Sarah Ann? Read on to find out!

Source: Netflix

So, are Jeramey and Sarah Ann from 'Love Is Blind' dating?

Before delving into Jeramey and Sarah Ann's current relationship status, it's important to note that he and Laura have gone their separate ways. Public records in Mecklenburg County, N.C., reveal that they never obtained their marriage license, indicating that their planned wedding in early May 2023 was called off before reaching fruition.

From this, it's reasonable to infer that Jeramey's connection with Sarah Ann contributed to the end of his engagement with Laura. We'll explore the details shortly, but first, let's see if Jeramey and Sarah Ann have revived their romance.

Source: Netflix Jeramey and Sarah Ann chat by the lake in Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind.'

As of now, it's unclear if Jeramey and Sarah Ann are dating. They don't currently follow each other on Instagram, and there's no evidence of them interacting on social media. Nevertheless, they may be keeping their relationship private until Season 6 of Love Is Blind airs completely. With that in mind, we will have to wait and see if they decide to give their relationship another chance!

Sarah Ann becomes a source of tension between Jeramey and Laura.

In the seventh episode, Jeramey and Laura appear to have resolved their issues — but their renewed harmony doesn't last long. In the subsequent episode, Laura confides in Jessica Vestal about Sarah Ann's social media DM to Jeramey.

The direct message is as follows: "Glad to see you're home. I wanted to reach out and thank you for the experience we shared together. Getting to know you [and] opening up to you meant so much. I genuinely hope you're happy. If there's ever a chance your mind is shifting in your choice, I would love the opportunity to meet you — regardless of whatever way you go."

Source: Netflix Laura reads Sarah Ann's DM to Jessica in Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind.'

Although Jeramey doesn't reply, he does acknowledge Sarah Ann's message by liking it, indicating that he's not ready to completely move on from his past with the 30-something customer support manager just yet.

But wait, it gets so much worse. Towards the end of Episode 9, Laura and Jeramey have a heated argument about him leaving the house after 10 p.m. and not returning until 5 in the morning.

Laura questions her fiancé about his whereabouts, noting that the bars close at 2 a.m. Jeramey shockingly reveals that he met up with Sarah Ann at the bar, where they discussed some unresolved issues from their time in the pods.

Laura is understandably enraged, accusing Jeramey of failing to take any initiative to end things with Sarah Ann once and for all. Jeramey attempts to calm Laura by explaining that he shared his location with her for reassurance, but she remains unsatisfied. Laura emphasizes that she wants him to come home at a reasonable hour rather than staying out until the early morning (honestly, is that such an unreasonable request?!)

Sarah Ann and Jeremy were talking until 5am and he has a fiancé and apparently Jimmy cheated and told Jessica she’s still his number one….this season is so messy I can’t wait for next week #LoveIsBlindS6 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/1Mv8ln5Qld — Tv queen (@Realiteatv30) February 17, 2024