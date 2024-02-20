Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Chelsea Speaks Out After ‘Love Is Blind’ Fans Diss Her for Megan Fox Comparison Even Chelsea's fiancé Jimmy said that she “definitely lied” after she claimed Megan Fox as her celebrity lookalike. She's more like "Megan Faux." By Dan Clarendon Feb. 20 2024, Published 3:22 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

On Love Is Blind Season 6, Chelsea Blackwell told her future fiancé Jimmy Presnell that people always tell her she looks like Megan Fox. But many viewers can’t see the resemblance, and as it turned out, Jimmy can't either.

On social media, people have been calling out this so-called “Megan Faux,” and it seems Chelsea has seen the mockery, based on she has said on social media. Here’s how it all went down.

Chelsea said she gets the Megan Fox comment “all the time.”

As they got to know each other in the pods during Love Is Blind Season 6, Chelsea asked Jimmy if people ever tell him he looks like a celebrity. Jimmy says he does, but before he can reveal his celebrity doppelgänger, Chelsea talks about hers. “All the time on the plane, I get one person,” the flight attendant says. “And it’s just because I have dark hair and blue eyes, but I don’t see it, so don’t get excited.”

Jimmy urges her to spill, and so Chelsea says, “It’s, uh, I don’t even know if it’s MGK’s [Machine Gun Kelly’s] wife or his girlfriend.” (Side note: Was Chelsea just being coy, or did she really not know Megan Fox’s name after hearing about their supposed likeness “all the time”?)

The revelation that Chelsea purportedly looked like the Transformers star came as a thrill to Jimmy, who responded with a big smile. After Jimmy and Chelsea met face to face, though, Jimmy called B.S. “She definitely lied to me on some, uh… how she looked,” he said, laughing, in a confessional on the show. “Chelsea told me she looks like Megan Fox. But, you know, at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter. I’m very attracted to her. I can work with that.”

Some social media users — and even another ‘Love Is Blind’ star — came to her defense.

On social media, viewers wrote things like “When she said Megan Fox, I gasped” and “Love Is Blind, and apparently, so is she,” as Page Six reports. Others, though, said that they can see the likeness. “From the nose up, they really do look alike, I think,” one person said.

And Micah Lussier, who starred on Love Is Blind Season 4, said on TikTok she “one hundred percent” believed that multiple people have told Chelsea that she and Megan Fox are lookalikes. “Because in certain angles, [with] her eyes and certain features that she has, [she] literally looks like Megan Fox,” Micah added. “So, like, stop dragging her for that. … Get off her f--king back.”

Now Chelsea is telling fans to “cool it” and begging those who’ve made the comparison to come forward.

In an Instagram post she shared on Feb. 18, 2024, Chelsea acknowledged all the jokes social media users have made at her expense. “Go on a show to find love > get your ass dragged,” she wrote.

And she spoke out more in her Instagram Stories. “People are so mean here on the internet and take reality TV way too seriously,” she wrote, per People. “Like, it’s a show, y’all. We need to cool it.” She added, “What people who are criticizing the cast [need] to understand [is] these are real people with feelings and emotions. With families and friends reading the comments. We’re all imperfect, all trying our best. Please respect the cast through this.”

