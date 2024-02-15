Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind' Season 6: Jeramey's "Bean Dip" Comment to AD Was Actually Wild Did Laura really tell Jeramey to "bean dip" another woman? Here's what that means and why it's not something to joke about. By Kelly Corbett Feb. 15 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6 of Love Is Blind. There's never a dull moment on Love Is Blind. And during Season 6, audiences were introduced to a NSFW term that sounds like something you might hear on the playground in middle school.

In Episode 6, the five newly engaged couples met up for a party on the beach during their engagement trip in Punta Canta. Naturally, there's no shortage of drinks, which of course, are served in the signature Love Is Blind golden wine glasses. It's the first time that some of the contestants are meeting each other as they've only met their fiancés up to this part.

And some interesting comments are made. Jeramey, who is engaged to Laura, makes an interesting comment about bean dip to AD and you bet it turns into a whole thing. Below we discuss that whole bean dip ordeal and how viewers are discussing it on social media.

Source: Netflix

Jeramey says his fianceé Laura told him to "bean flick" AD.

At the beach party, Jeramey’s first few remarks to AD definitely raised a brow. He explained to her that his fianceé Laura taught him the slang term “bean dip” and told him to “bean dip” AD. AD couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

Source: Netflix

The slang term “bean dip” as AD explained “is like a titty smack.” Upon further research, we found that to "bean dip" someone means to flick their breast with your index finger. In other words, Laura told Jeramey, the man she allegedly wants to marry, to basically flick AD’s breast, which just seems wildly inappropriate and disrespectful to AD. Jeramey then called Laura over and confronted her about this, to which Laura claimed she was only joking.

While the men laughed it off, AD and Laura sat down and talked about it privately. "I made a simple a-- joke," Laura said, seemingly upset that Jeramey had repeated what she said. Although AD didn't seem offended, she told Laura that it was disrespectful to her fiancé Clay who was sitting right next to Jeramey as this happened, claiming that Clay didn't originally get it was a joke and understandably became overprotective of his woman. Laura ultimately placed the blame on Jeramey for even bringing it up in the first place.

AD had the WORST choices, then these women insecure around her because she has a good body, because why would you tell your man to “bean dip”another woman… #LoveIsBlindS6 — Ishtar 💐✨ (@ChocolateMarked) February 15, 2024

On social media, fans dished on the obscure exchange, claiming that the other engaged women were jealous of AD's body. "AD had the WORST choices, then these women insecure around her because she has a good body, because why would you tell your man to “bean dip”another woman," wrote one fan. Another applauded AD for explaining to Laura that it wasn't funny to bring up in front of Clay.

Not Laura trying to invalidate Clay's feelings about the bean dip joke. Why did you even tell Jeramey about that in the first place?



Shout out to AD for checking her though. #LoveIsBlindS6 #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind6 pic.twitter.com/RABodqXpx5 — Surprise, Surprise 😂 (@Love_Daja) February 14, 2024

It’s very distasteful how they are sexualizing AD. From Jimmy over stepping and flirting with her to the stupid bean dip “joke” #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/fTERDU96TB — ᴍɪʟʟᴀɴᴏᴠᴀ💞 (@mylifesamilly) February 15, 2024