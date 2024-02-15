Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind' Contestant Laura Dadisman Slays 9-to-5 Life Like a Boss When she's not busy finding love in a pod, 'Love Is Blind' contestant Laura Dadisman is hard at work. Check out all the juicy deets on her 9-to-5 job! By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 15 2024, Published 4:17 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for those not caught up on Season 6 of Love Is Blind. In case you missed it, Season 6 of Love Is Blind is now ready for all you binge-watchers to enjoy in one go! This fresh season brings forth a batch of brand-new couples to cheer on, including Jeramey Lutinski and Laura Dadisman, whose journey on the show so far has been nothing short of tumultuous.

We're sure many of you have already devoured all six episodes currently streaming on Netflix, so you're well aware of the ups and downs of their relationship. With that in mind, let's shift gears and delve into Laura's background. So, who is she? What does Laura do for a living? Keep reading for all the known details. Plus, keep scrolling to check out the social media buzz surrounding her controversial "bean dip" remark.

Source: Netflix

What is 'Love Is Blind' contestant Laura Dadisman's job?

After bidding farewell to her rather tumultuous stint on Season 6 of Love Is Blind, Laura has started a fresh chapter in her professional journey. According to her LinkedIn profile, she landed her current role as an account director at MWC Las Vegas — "the premier mobile ecosystem convention in North America" — in October 2023.

Prior to this role, Laura amassed experience in various positions at OneStream Software, AmericasMart Atlanta, and Express LLC. For those curious about her educational background, Laura graduated from East Carolina University with bachelor's degrees in apparel merchandising and business management.

Laura faces backlash for her divisive remarks in Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind.'

At first, most Love Is Blind viewers tolerate Laura — but their tolerance quickly wanes as she engages in some rather controversial behavior. It all begins when the account director intervenes in the love triangle between Jimmy Presnell, Chelsea Blackwell, and Jessica Vestal.

Source: Netflix Mackenzie and Laura comfort Jess during Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind.'

Upon discovering that Jimmy has professed his love to Chelsea, Laura takes it upon herself to confront Jess and urges her to leave voluntarily. When Jess seeks an explanation, Laura cryptically insists that she's acting in her best interest and advises her to trust her judgment. Jess is left in tears, still in the dark about the real reason behind Laura's actions, though it appears she may have pieced it together herself.

Despite Laura's intentions, her actions draw ire from fans on social media, who criticize her handling of the situation. "Now why the F--K would Laura tell Jessica she should leave simply off the strength of 'just trust me,'" one person said on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Like, nah, b---h, you was messy enough to come [and] warn me, be messy enough to tell the whole truth."

Laura why not just tell Jess what Chelsea said? #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/4RtPcalH3v — ReeCeMonique👩🏽‍⚕️ ✍🏽♌️ ✊🏽 (@ReeCeMonique03) February 14, 2024

Another fan wrote, "I do respect Laura for coming to her, but she should have fully told her why not just left it like that to assume even worse." Preach, sister — just spill the juicy details already!

Then, during the couples' trip to the Dominican Republic, Jeramey confides in Amber "AD" Desiree and her fiancé, Clay Gravesande, that Laura suggested he "bean dip" AD (slang for inappropriately touching her breasts without consent).

Naturally, both AD and Clay find this unsettling. AD attempts to tactfully explain to Laura that her suggestion doesn't come across as a joke, but Laura directs her frustration toward Jeramey for publicly embarrassing her instead.

How is it okay to touch AD without her permission and Laura told her man to smack AD’s breast!? A black woman being hyper-sexualized is unacceptable but unfortunately not surprising. #LoveIsBlind @netflix — AK (@akthemuva) February 15, 2024

It's evident that viewers were displeased with Laura's remarks toward AD, with many fans criticizing the wildly popular Netflix show for allowing the cast to fetishize the 33-year-old real estate broker.

"Telling your fiancé to 'bean dip' or flick another woman's breast is weird, like, WTF Laura?" one fan posted on X, later expressing discomfort with the cast's objectification of AD.

A second person shared, "And when we say black women are over-sexualized, y'all swear we be making stuff up. In what world is it okay for Laura to even joke about her man touching AD's boobs?? DIRECTLY to her man?? And for her man to BRING IT UP TO AD AND LAUGH?"

"I wanna fight Laura because how dumb are you to tell Jeramey to slap AD's titty??? What part about that is funny??" another fan commented. "Also, you see how that man threw you under the bus? He knows you f--ked up."

AD don’t play. She checked Laura real quick about her saying Clay getting upset about the bean dip situation. Even if that wasn’t her man she was like you not about to invalidate someone feelings about that weird joke. Cause why would you tell your fiance that Laura #LoveIsBlind — Nwamaka ✨ (@LoveWammie) February 14, 2024