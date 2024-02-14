Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind

Your Guide to Staying Connected With 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Couples on Instagram

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Feb. 14 2024, Published 3:01 a.m. ET

'Love Is Blind' Season 6 couples in the Dominican Republic.
Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 6, Episodes 1-6 of Love Is Blind.

Break out the bubbly because the moment we've all been waiting for is finally here — the Love Is Blind pods are back in action! Season 6 is turning up the heat with 30 eligible singles from the charming city of Charlotte, N.C., diving into the wild dating experiment in search of true love (without ever setting eyes on one another).

Article continues below advertisement

The first six episodes are now available for your binge-watching pleasure on Netflix, and let's be real — the burning question on everyone's mind: Who put a ring on it this season? We've got the inside scoop, and if you're as obsessed with these couples as we are, keep on scrolling for all the juicy deets served up on their Instagram accounts!

Amy and Johnny

Amy and Johnny from Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

The first couple to take their love to the next level is Amy and Johnny! Sparks fly from the get-go, with these lovebirds bonding over shared interests and all-important family values. By Episode 2, they're already dropping the L-word, and before you know it, Johnny's down on one knee — and without a second thought, Amy gleefully accepts!

Amy's Instagram handle is: @amytiffany

Johnny's Instagram handle is: @johnny__mcintyre

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany and Kenneth

Brittany and Kenneth from Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Next up is Brittany and Kenneth, a seemingly perfect match! They develop a deep connection, both grounded in their faith and professional ties to the education industry. After a heartfelt conversation about ethnicity, these two discover a beautiful alignment in their values and take the next step in their journey together by getting engaged.

Brittany's Instagram handle is: @brittanymills123

Kenneth's Instagram handle is: @watch_kenn

Article continues below advertisement

Amber Desiree "AD" and Clay

AD and Clay from Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

We also have the rollercoaster romance of AD and Clay. Sure, they have their fair share of drama, with Clay needing a serious reality check about showing some TLC to his lady. But hey, love conquers all, right? After a heartfelt revelation, Clay gets his act together and proposes. AD's tearful "Yes!" seals the deal, and we couldn't be happier for them!

AD's Instagram handle is: @amberdesiree

Clay's Instagram handle is: @grave_sande

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea and Jimmy

Chelsea and Jimmy from Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

The biggest plot twist of all comes courtesy of Chelsea and Jimmy. Truth be told, we were placing our bets on Chelsea riding off into the sunset with Trevor while Jimmy would pop the question to Jessica. Oh, how wrong we were! Against all odds, Chelsea and Jimmy defy our expectations and seal the deal with a dazzling engagement.

Chelsea's Instagram handle is: @chelseadblackwell

Jimmy's Instagram handle is: @jimmypresnell

Article continues below advertisement

Laura and Jeramey

Laura and Jeramey from Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Last but not least, let's give it up for Laura and Jeramey! With their infectious energy and larger-than-life personalities, they charm their way into our hearts and solidify their status as the underrated couple of the season. Episode 5 brings the moment we've all been waiting for: Jeramey gets down on one knee, Laura accepts, and the fairytale begins.

Laura's Instagram handle is: @looo_bear

Jeramey's Instagram handle is: @lutinskij

Advertisement
More from Distractify

You Can Now Buy the 'Love Is Blind' Wine Glasses and a Limited-Edition Wine

Alexa and Brennon From 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 are Expecting Their First Baby Together

The 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Cast Is Ready to Take Love to the Next Level

Latest Love Is Blind News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.