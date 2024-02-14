Your Guide to Staying Connected With 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Couples on Instagram

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 6, Episodes 1-6 of Love Is Blind. Break out the bubbly because the moment we've all been waiting for is finally here — the Love Is Blind pods are back in action! Season 6 is turning up the heat with 30 eligible singles from the charming city of Charlotte, N.C., diving into the wild dating experiment in search of true love (without ever setting eyes on one another).

The first six episodes are now available for your binge-watching pleasure on Netflix, and let's be real — the burning question on everyone's mind: Who put a ring on it this season? We've got the inside scoop, and if you're as obsessed with these couples as we are, keep on scrolling for all the juicy deets served up on their Instagram accounts!

Amy and Johnny

Source: Netflix

The first couple to take their love to the next level is Amy and Johnny! Sparks fly from the get-go, with these lovebirds bonding over shared interests and all-important family values. By Episode 2, they're already dropping the L-word, and before you know it, Johnny's down on one knee — and without a second thought, Amy gleefully accepts! Amy's Instagram handle is: @amytiffany Johnny's Instagram handle is: @johnny__mcintyre

Brittany and Kenneth

Source: Netflix

Next up is Brittany and Kenneth, a seemingly perfect match! They develop a deep connection, both grounded in their faith and professional ties to the education industry. After a heartfelt conversation about ethnicity, these two discover a beautiful alignment in their values and take the next step in their journey together by getting engaged. Brittany's Instagram handle is: @brittanymills123 Kenneth's Instagram handle is: @watch_kenn

Amber Desiree "AD" and Clay

Source: Netflix

We also have the rollercoaster romance of AD and Clay. Sure, they have their fair share of drama, with Clay needing a serious reality check about showing some TLC to his lady. But hey, love conquers all, right? After a heartfelt revelation, Clay gets his act together and proposes. AD's tearful "Yes!" seals the deal, and we couldn't be happier for them! AD's Instagram handle is: @amberdesiree Clay's Instagram handle is: @grave_sande

Chelsea and Jimmy

Source: Netflix

The biggest plot twist of all comes courtesy of Chelsea and Jimmy. Truth be told, we were placing our bets on Chelsea riding off into the sunset with Trevor while Jimmy would pop the question to Jessica. Oh, how wrong we were! Against all odds, Chelsea and Jimmy defy our expectations and seal the deal with a dazzling engagement. Chelsea's Instagram handle is: @chelseadblackwell Jimmy's Instagram handle is: @jimmypresnell

Laura and Jeramey

Source: Netflix