Demi and Ollie's 'Love Is Blind U.K.' Romance Made It to the Finale — Are They Together Now? (SPOILERS)

Oi, bruv! The first season of Love Is Blind U.K. is officially over—the spinoff's season finale aired on Aug. 21, showing how each couple tied the knot.

One of the six engaged couples, Demi Brown and Ollie Sutherland, faced unique challenges leading to their wedding days. Now, fans want to know if they're together.

Are 'Love Is Blind U.K.' stars Demi and Ollie still together after the season finale?

Demi and Ollie were the last couple to get engaged on Love Is Blind U.K. However, they found their groove over time and were comfortable enough to share deep issues. During the season, they candidly discussed their family backgrounds, Demi's concerns that her endometriosis diagnosis would hinder them from having a baby, and Ollie sharing details about his ADHD diagnosis. They also endured judgement from their co-stars who felt they wouldn't last.

Through it all, the couple were seemingly solid and ready to say "I Do" in the Season 1 finale. However, when the wedding came, Demi shocked Ollie, their guests, and viewers at home when she said no to marrying him. While she said she loved her fiancé, the experience showed her they had more work to do before they married. "I’ve learned to love myself in a whole different light during this journey,” Demi told Ollie. "I know what I want from a husband, and I don’t think we’re quite there, obviously."

Not enough of us are speaking on Demi saying no. Im just as blind sided as Ollie but I also hate that Demi maybe sabotaged herself #LoveIsBlindUK. pic.twitter.com/ggJrPiPB8W — n. (@enteekaay) August 22, 2024

Although Demi's answer to marrying Ollie was a "no," she informed him she didn't want to end the relationship altogether. "Honestly, the time we’ve spent, I feel like you’ve seen me," Demi continued. "And I love you for that.”