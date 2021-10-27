Did Ryan Cheat on Brett on 'MAFS'? That Depends on Your Definition of Cheating

According to the synopsis for the Oct. 27 episode of Married at First Sight , "When a secret is revealed within one couple, it threatens to break their marriage and future." But Lifetime seems to have already let us in on the secret — as well as which couple is likely headed for a breakup.

Spoiler Alert: This article may contain spoilers for the Oct. 27 episode of Married at First Sight Season 13.

Brett Layton and Ryan Ignasiak 's marriage seems to have been doomed from the start. From unrequited crushes to differing temperaments, these two seem to be heading for a split come Decision Day. But has Ryan already thrown in the towel and started looking for a new match? Get the lowdown on whether or not Ryan cheated on his new wife.

Did Ryan cheat on Brett?

Ahead of the episode in which someone's secret is supposed to come out, the official MAFS Twitter account shared a sneak peek of how Ryan and Brett's conversation will go — and it's not pretty.

"I got a text from a friend, like 10 minutes ago, that showed that you are on a dating app and matched with someone that I know," Brett confronts Ryan. "I did download it today. It's not active right now, I can show you it's not active right now," Ryan says.

"Well, you matched with someone today," Brett replies. However, she doesn't seem particularly bothered that he was looking around. She appears to be more upset that he simply couldn't wait until after Decision Day. "We've got like one week left, man. Couldn't you have waited?"

Ryan’s caught red handed on tomorrow’s brand-new episode of #MAFS at 8/7c 😳 pic.twitter.com/mu8EFOORL2 — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) October 26, 2021 Source: Twitter

Although Ryan says that he didn't talk to anyone on the app, the conversation ends without anything getting resolved. And though some would consider downloading the app alone to be cheating in a marriage, it does seem that Ryan was at least going to wait until after Decision Day to start pursuing someone new in real life — but is that the truth?

According to the MAFS Instagram account, someone is going to admit to more than just being on a dating app in the Oct. 27 episode. Someone hooked up with an ex, but was it Ryan? The account teased that the culprit could be Rachel Gordillo, Johnny Lam, Michaela Clark, or Ryan.

