Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind' Delivers the Drama in D.C. — Here’s When the Episodes Drop

With every season of Love Is Blind on Netflix comes a new batch of single men and women who claim to be ready to take a giant leap of faith and fall in love with someone they've never met face to face. They're even willing to get engaged, sight unseen, and viewers are here every step of the way. So what is the episode release schedule for Season 7 of Love Is Blind? That's kind of the most important question of all, second only to "Will you marry me?"

OK, that might be a little dramatic. But what can we say — this is a dating reality show where drama is key, so drama plays a big role in making the series what it is. It's only natural for fans to feel just as dramatic about keeping up with each new batch of episodes as they drop, because who wants to fall behind as these couples fall in love?

What is the 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 episode release schedule?

Season 7 of Love Is Blind includes 12 episodes, plus a reunion special. This isn't even including a potential After the Altar special viewers could get later on down the line. But for the more important episodes where the couples meet and fall in love, then meet in real life, there's a schedule that includes batches of episodes released on specific dates.

The official schedule for Season 7 is below: Episodes 1-6: Oct. 2

Episodes 7-9: Oct. 9

Episodes 10-11: Oct. 16

Episode 12 (finale): Oct. 23

Episode 13 (reunion): Oct. 30

When is the 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 reunion?

As of now, it's not totally clear if the reunion for Love Is Blind's seventh season is live, though that's a possibility. Because, although the initial 12 episodes drop on Netflix on their respective Fridays at 3 a.m. EST, the reunion airs on Netflix at 9 p.m. EST on Oct. 30. This is different than the episode simply dropping for subscribers to stream it as they please. Instead, you'll have to wait until its predetermined time to get the best tea.

When was Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind' filmed?