Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind

Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind' Delivers the Drama in D.C. — Here’s When the Episodes Drop

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 features 12 episodes, plus a finale.

Chrissy Bobic - Author
By

Published Sept. 30 2024, 1:42 p.m. ET

The Love Is Blind Season 7 women toast in the pods
Source: Netflix

With every season of Love Is Blind on Netflix comes a new batch of single men and women who claim to be ready to take a giant leap of faith and fall in love with someone they've never met face to face. They're even willing to get engaged, sight unseen, and viewers are here every step of the way. So what is the episode release schedule for Season 7 of Love Is Blind? That's kind of the most important question of all, second only to "Will you marry me?"

Article continues below advertisement

OK, that might be a little dramatic. But what can we say — this is a dating reality show where drama is key, so drama plays a big role in making the series what it is. It's only natural for fans to feel just as dramatic about keeping up with each new batch of episodes as they drop, because who wants to fall behind as these couples fall in love?

Leo in the Love Is Blind pods
Source: Netflix
Article continues below advertisement

What is the 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 episode release schedule?

Season 7 of Love Is Blind includes 12 episodes, plus a reunion special. This isn't even including a potential After the Altar special viewers could get later on down the line. But for the more important episodes where the couples meet and fall in love, then meet in real life, there's a schedule that includes batches of episodes released on specific dates.

The official schedule for Season 7 is below:

  • Episodes 1-6: Oct. 2
  • Episodes 7-9: Oct. 9
  • Episodes 10-11: Oct. 16
  • Episode 12 (finale): Oct. 23
  • Episode 13 (reunion): Oct. 30
Article continues below advertisement

When is the 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 reunion?

As of now, it's not totally clear if the reunion for Love Is Blind's seventh season is live, though that's a possibility. Because, although the initial 12 episodes drop on Netflix on their respective Fridays at 3 a.m. EST, the reunion airs on Netflix at 9 p.m. EST on Oct. 30. This is different than the episode simply dropping for subscribers to stream it as they please. Instead, you'll have to wait until its predetermined time to get the best tea.

When was Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind' filmed?

Filming for Season 7 was reportedly underway in March 2024. Although Netflix has not confirmed that for a timeline for filming the seventh installment for the series, it makes sense, given the premiere date in October 2024. It also means that the couples had plenty of time to figure out if their relationships would work in real life, away from cameras, before the premiere was announced.

Watch Love Is Blind on Netflix.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Sexual Assault Allegations Arise Against 'Love Is Blind' Season 7's Bohdan Olinares

Where Are the 'Love Is Blind' Season 1 Couples Now? We Have an Update

'Love Is Blind' Star Dishes on How Much Time Contestants Spend in the Pods (EXCLUSIVE)

Latest Love Is Blind News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.