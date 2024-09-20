Sexual Assault Allegations Arise Against 'Love Is Blind' Season 7's Bohdan Olinares

Content warning: This article mentions sexual assault. For those with reality TV obsessions, past controversies have proven, time and time again, that our favorite TV stars are sometimes completely different in real life. Even though most reality series heavily vet their contestants before allowing them on, it's not uncommon for unsavory things from their past to slip through the cracks — or for them to show their true, creepy colors after the cameras stop rolling.

The latter is, unfortunately, exactly what happened with short-lived Love Is Blind Season 7 contestant Bohdan Olinares, who was recently exposed for allegedly sexually assaulting a partner after filming the show. Let's take a look.

Bohdan of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 is facing controversy.

Though he didn't last long on the reality series, Bodhan's time in the pods won't be forgotten quickly thanks to the controversy he's currently facing — and we're starting to see why the 36-year-old tech salesman is having such a hard time finding love. In a Facebook group dedicated to exposing men and their red flags in Washington D.C., an anonymous user took to the forum to share an experience that she had with Bohdan before the season aired.

"I matched with Bohdan a few years back, and we ended up going on dates/hooking up for about a month or two," she shared. The pair slowly lost contact but reconnected back in October of 2023, which is when things went wrong. "We met up and had a couple of drinks (he and I had been out prior to meeting and had been drinking some). We began hooking up, and things quickly escalated to an aggressive nature."

She then went on to explain that, while they had had "rough sex" in the past, this incident went well past that and became what she considered to be an assault.

@storytimewithrikkii The Internet has found post about a love is blind season seven cast member, Bohdan from months ago that was posted in a private “Are we dating the same guy Facebook group.” Here is what was shared. #loveisblindtok #loveisblind #loveisblindseason7 #loveisblindnetflix #realitytv ♬ original sound - storytimewithrikkii

She described the encounter further, explaining that she was unable to breathe at one point, "terrified and crying." "He did not have a conversation with me regarding any of this prior," she said, and though he apologized and tried to comfort her, she felt it wasn't enough to make up for his aggressive, non-consensual behavior. "I was not expecting for any of this to happen, and I'm just glad that I never have to see him again."

In the post, she also explained that the incident allegedly occurred just a few weeks after he left town to film his portion of the show. To end her message, she gave a warning to the women of Washington D.C.: "Please, please do not trust this man. My friend reported him the second his profile was seen, and I strongly encourage others to do the same."

Bohdan has not publicly addressed the accusations, though the anonymous accuser did share a follow-up to her message claiming that he had somehow seen her post. "I no longer feel comfortable because someone here clearly said something to him," she said. "I'm confident that it was him who messaged me from a burner ... Thanks to those of you who did that, you are truly horrible pieces of s--t. I had to change my number."