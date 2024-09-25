Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 Features Its First Ever Pair of Sisters Looking for Partners Sisters Nina and Tara are three years apart in age. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 25 2024, 12:46 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Just when you thought Love Is Blind couldn't get any more dramatic, Season 7 has a pair of sisters competing in the pods for the same group of men. No, they aren't entering the same pod at the same time, but Nina and Tara Zafar are sisters who were cast together and who will hopefully each find a spark with a different guy. Let's just be thankful they aren't also twins. They are, however, three years apart, with Nina being the older one at 32.

But who are Nina and Tara Zafar from Love Is Blind and do either of them even end up engaged? While that is still up for debate, it's hard not to wonder about the pair of sisters and who they are outside of the pods. Even if neither of them end their journeys with an engagement ring on their finger.

Source: Instagram/@ninazafar [L-R] Tara and Nina Zafar

Who are Nina and Tara Zafar on 'Love Is Blind'?

Outside of Love Is Blind, Nina is a journalist and Tara is a senior marketing manager. Tara's Instagram is a testament to her apparent love for travel, with photos from Denmark, France, Spain, and Saint-Tropez. Although she is well-traveled, it's clear that producers didn't cast her because she is an influencer by any means. And, dare we say, Tara seems genuine enough to be here for the right reasons.

Nina appears to love traveling as much as her younger sister. Though to be fair they also seem to do most things together. And in some photos, they look like legitimate twins. That might be why participating in a show where their faces are hidden from their potential matches felt like a good idea for them.

According to Nina's LinkedIn profile, she has worked for The Washington Post since 2018. Before that, she worked for Bumble. She also speaks Persian, and we have to imagine that will come up in the pods while she tries to find Mr. Right. That is, if her sister doesn't also find the same Mr. Right.

What happens if Nina and Tara fall for the same guy on 'Love Is Blind'?

Love triangles and even squares are nothing new on Love Is Blind. So if Nina and Tara fall for the same guy, it's going to be up to all three of them to figure out which of the two women ends up with the man in question. Judging by both Nina and Tara's social media presence, it doesn't look like either of them ended filming engaged or married.