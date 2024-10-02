Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Monica and Stephen Could Be a Match Made in Pod Heaven on 'Love Is Blind' Monica and Stephen are one of the first engaged couples on 'Love Is Blind.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 2 2024, 9:25 a.m. ET Source: Adam Rose/Netflix

There is very little that is problematic about Monica and Stephen from the beginning on Love Is Blind. But just because they get off to a solid start, it doesn't necessarily mean they last all the way to the altar. So, are Monica and Stephen still together after Love Is Blind Season 7? They certainly have a quick connection in the pods and that has to count for something.

During the first six episodes of Season 7, which dropped on Netflix on Oct. 2, Stephen and Monica develop a friendship, then a relationship, and eventually, Stephen proposes to Monica. When they meet face to face, the magic is still there. But what about after filming ended for the D.C. couple? That's where the real test usually begins.

Source: Netflix

Are Monica and Stephen still together after 'Love Is Blind'?

Judging by social media, it doesn't look like Monica and Stephen are together after Love Is Blind. Neither of them feature the other in any posts and they don't even appear to have done similar activities at any point between the time filming likely ended and the season premiered. It's typical for cast members to stay mum on social media about relationship statuses, though, which could be the case here.

However, by social media clues alone, it's hard to imagine Monica and Stephen still together. Stephen seems to have slid back into his role as a dog dad at home after filming, whereas it looks like Monica has done quite a bit of traveling. A breakup might not be the outcome that fans want, but it could be what happened between these two.

There is something to be said for Monica and Stephen's connection on the show, though. Even when Stephen's bedroom habits become a bit of a nuisance for Monica, she doesn't have complaints in that department. Of course, a pre-honeymoon trip doesn't have the pressure of being in a relationship in the real world. But if that is an indication of their compatibility, it's another check in the right box for the longevity of their relationship.

Stephen and Monica bond over Stephen's alleged Black heritage.

One of the things Stephen and Monica bond over while in the pods is race. Monica is a Black woman and Stephen is a white man. However, he shares with her, his family found out that his father's side has some West African heritage down the line. And after Stephen learned this, he did as much research as he could to understand that part of his heritage.