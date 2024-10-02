'Love Is Blind's Hannah Calls Fiancé Nick "Delulu" on Her List of Concerns

Although Hannah repeatedly stands behind her decision to get engaged to Nick in Season 7 of Love Is Blind, there's no denying the issues they face almost as soon as they get to Mexico. In addition to Nick wanting to keep mum about their intimacy, he finds a list Hannah wrote about him, and it causes a major issue for the couple before they even head back to the real world together.

Prior to this, Hannah has an issue with Nick chumming it up with another vacationer, an older woman. And although the exchange is innocent enough, it sets forth a domino effect in Nick and Hannah's relationship and it creates drama they begin face as a couple early on in their engagement.

What does Hannah's list say about Nick on 'Love Is Blind'?

Nick doesn't bring up the list until he and Hannah join the other couples for the first time at a pool party. According to Nick, he found a note card on a bedside table with a list of apparent concerns Hannah has about Nick and her relationship with him. He brings it up with Hannah afterward, but first, he gets worked up with the other guys as he explains some of what the list says.

Although Nick says at different points that Hannah's list has 10 and then eight items, the ones he lists off are cause for concern regardless. Especially if Hannah feels strongly about these potential issues with her husband-to-be. According to Nick, Hannah's list includes: Too into his feelings?

Mature?

Dedicated to this?

Self-confidence vs. cocky

Delulu

Actions speak louder than words

Respect

Nick tells the other guys that Hannah's list is "a bunch of adjectives." And when he finally brings it up with Hannah, she stands behind her concerns while doubling down on still loving him. Nick's response is, "I'm not the only one delusional."

Hannah gets mad at Nick when he rides a duck with another woman.

Hannah's concerns about Nick are valid to her and they're real thoughts she has had since she and Nick met in real life. But the catalyst for making this list might have been Nick's decision to be a little too friendly with another woman — even if it was all in good fun. When he rides a small duck in the sand and urges an older woman to do it with him, Hannah isn't too happy. And when the woman jokes that Hannah is "jealous" and Nick laughs with her, it makes matters worse.

