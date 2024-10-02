Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind' Offers a Huge Update About Brittany and Leo Following Their Miami Trip Brittany and Leo vow to take a trip to Miami instead of Mexico. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 2 2024, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Adam Rose/Netflix

Even though Brittany might have fully expected the other ladies in the Love Is Blind pods to tell her "I told you so," she goes through with getting engaged to pod boyfriend Leo. However, following their face to face meeting, the couple does not go to Mexico with the other engaged couples that formed in the pods. Instead, they take a different trip. So, why don't Brittany and Leo go to Mexico on Love Is Blind?

Each season, a handful of the engaged couples take a group trip to Mexico as a sort of pre-wedding honeymoon. This gives everyone a chance to get to know each other as the couples learn more about each other before the pressures of the real world set in for them. Season 7 is no different, but viewers fully expected Brittany and Leo, who are in an early pod relationship, to join the others on the trip. As viewers know by Episode 5, that doesn't happen.

Source: Netflix

Why don't Brittany and Leo go to Mexico on 'Love Is Blind'?

When Brittany and Leo meet, it's not exactly love at first sight. Well, for Leo it is. But Brittany can't bring herself to say she loves him or that she's even attracted to him no matter how many times he says both. Still, Leo is convinced they made the right decision and that they can make their engagement work. They also agree that if they don't get to go to Mexico with the rest of the couples, they'll take a trip together to Miami anyway.

And apparently, they had some inkling that might happen, because text on the screen appears after they meet to let viewers know what happens between Brittany and Leo. "Brittany and Leo were not one of the six couples chosen by producers to continue their journey in Mexico," the text on the screen says. "They took their own trip to Miami and broke off their engagement weeks later."

Source: Netflix

It's not unusual for some couples in the pods to form and get engaged without making it to the edited episodes. It all boils down to compelling stories that producers believe are the best fit for the episodes. And apparently, someone saw that what Brittany and Leo had in the pods wouldn't last long beyond that.

What happened between Brittany and Leo?

Leo and Brittany haven't yet shared what went wrong between them. However, on the show, Brittany does express initial concern that she was Leo's second choice after Hannah breaks things off with him. She assures him when they meet that she doesn't feel that way, but it might have been something she couldn't shake the longer they were together.

Source: Netflix