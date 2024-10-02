Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind' Features an Unexpected Twist With One Engaged Couple (SPOILERS) Seven couples leave the pods engaged in Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 2 2024, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

The one thing viewers look forward to with each season of Love Is Blind, besides seeing the face to face meetings, is learning who gets engaged. And since there are more than the average number of couples in Season 7 of the Netflix show who leave the pods together, viewers are that much more eager to learn which of the couples get engaged and which ones might not have what it takes to have a happy ending.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor and Garrett get engaged first on 'Love Is Blind' Season 7.

Source: Adam Rose/Netflix

Taylor and Garrett bond over their shared love of science and they even have a little nerd talk initially that shows the connection they eventually form. They also only have eyes for each other from the start, and in the second episode, they're the first couple of the season to get engaged. They meet face to face in Episode 3.

Alex and Tim face challenges after they get engaged.

Source: Adam Rose/Netflix

Alex and Tim share some serious emotions in the pods. From Tim opening up about losing family, to sharing his hopes for Alex to join his family as his parents' daughter-in-law, it's like someone is cutting onions every time their pod dates are shown. It works for them though, since they get engaged. They just have some issues to get over once things get heated (and not in a good way) in Mexico.

Article continues below advertisement

Monica and Stephen only have eyes for each other.

Source: Adam Rose/Netflix

Monica and Stephen might come out of Season 7 as one of the most solid couples. Even when Monica talks about Stephen's appetite in the bedroom, she says she wants that energy to continue as they grow older together. She also applauds Stephen for researching his ethnicity when he learned about having a very small percentage of Black heritage. They're adorable through and through and their engagement comes as no shock to fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Marissa and Ramses are a perfect match on 'Love Is Blind.'

Source: Adam Rose/Netflix

Marissa is initially torn between two men, but ultimately, she chooses Ramses. She believes she has a stronger connection with him and that's proven when he proposes to her and she says yes. It's further proven when they head to Mexico together and grow even closer. The previews for the rest of the season after the first batch of episodes do indicate some tears, but for now, these two are safe.

Article continues below advertisement

Hannah and Nick have some trouble in Mexico after he proposes.

Source: Adam Rose/Netflix

Hannah almost chooses Leo over Nick. But when she fears she made a mistake, she asks to see Nick again and they rekindle their pod relationship. And after she finally breaks things off with Leo, Nick proposes to Hannah and she accepts. Unfortunately, they get into a few tiffs in Mexico, and that could spell disaster down the line.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley and Tyler form a deep pod connection.

Source: Adam Rose/Netflix

After they share a date of listening to music and then exchanging some "I love yous," Ashley and Tyler solidify themselves as another strong couple. They also get engaged. And, Tyler tells Ashley at one point, their connection is the strongest he has ever felt with someone. Does that mean they're destined to spend the rest of their lives together? Maybe, maybe not. But the foundation is certainly there for them.

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany and Leo's engagement ends early on 'Love Is Blind.'

Source: Adam Rose/Netflix