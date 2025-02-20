'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jasmine Pineda Is Pregnant! Here's What We Know About Her Due Date As of February 2025, Jasmine Pineda is pregnant with her third child! By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 20 2025, 1:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @90dayfiance

Congratulations are in order because 90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda is pregnant! On Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, the reality star announced she is pregnant with her third child, her first with boyfriend Matt Branis.

In a video posted on the 90 Day Fiancé Instagram account, Jasmine excitedly shared the news: "I have very special news: Let me announce to you that I am pregnant," she said. "I am so happy and excited, and I cannot wait to meet my beautiful baby." Here's everything we know so far, including Jasmine's due date!

When is '90 Day Fiancé' star Jasmine Pineda's due date?

At this time, Jasmine Pineda has not revealed her due date — but we could make an educated guess! Most people wait until the end of their first trimester to announce their pregnancy, so if Jasmine is following that trend, she might be about three months along, with a possible due date in August 2025.

However, some prefer to wait until they start showing more visibly, which appears to be the case for Jasmine based on the photos and videos she's shared on Instagram. If that's true, she could be expecting in the coming months, potentially in April or May 2025.

Jasmine is also a mom to two other kids, Juance and JC.

As mentioned earlier, this is Jasmine's third pregnancy. She shares two sons, Juance and JC, with her first husband. Their marriage has since ended, and Jasmine is currently married to Gino Palazzolo. The couple quietly wed in June 2023 during an intimate ceremony with just 12 guests.

Though Jasmine hasn't publicly addressed her current relationship status with Gino, she previously opened up about having an open relationship — potentially with Matt — on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

In a December 2024 episode of the TLC reality series, Gino explained that he and Jasmine had a major argument because he refused to sleep in the same bed as her. The reality star also admitted that he didn't feel emotionally connected enough to Jasmine for intimacy, which led to a nine-month dry spell.

Matt then entered the scene during an episode in February 2025 when Jasmine introduced him to her co-stars, Stacey Silva and Julia Trubkina. Jasmine also shared with them that she was considering an open marriage.

"I talked to him, and we started working out. And that's how we started, it's like a genuine friendship," Jasmine explained. "I talked to him about my situation with Gino, you know? I do respect him because any other man would have used my vulnerability, 'Like, this girl hasn't had d--k in what, nine months?' But he has been very respectful of that." Jasmine told Matt about the idea, and he quickly agreed, saying he "liked her as a person."