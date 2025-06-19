Bonnie Blue Finally Pushed the Envelope Too Far — Now She's Banned From OnlyFans "She's a literal jezebell." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 19 2025, 3:08 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@bonnieblueoxo

British adult content creator Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has made a name for herself not just by putting out explicit content on OnlyFans and racking up a reported $5 million net worth, per Celebrity Net Worth, but by claiming to have slept with 1,000 men in a single day. And yes, she allegedly broke that record later by "sleeping with" 1,057 men in just 12 hours.

It's hard to wrap your head around a day in Bonnie’s shoes (especially if she’s looking to break a record), but she clearly isn’t slowing down. In fact, her wild sexcapades may have pushed the envelope a little too far, because Bonnie has officially been banned from OnlyFans. While she’s since found a new platform to post her content (more on that later), fans are still dying to know what exactly went down to get her kicked off in the first place. Well, wonder no more as we’ve got the scoop.

Why did Bonnie Blue get banned from OnlyFans?

Bonnie Blue was banned from OnlyFans in mid-2025, and it’s believed to be tied to the controversial “Petting Zoo” challenge she was slated to host on June 15. Dubbed “Bonnie Blue’s Petting Zoo,” the event allegedly involved Bonnie planning to tie herself, unclothed, to a glass box, with the goal of attracting 2,000 men to sleep with her. According to chatter online, the challenge was said to have limited to no rules, making it even more extreme than her past “events.”

A spokesperson for OnlyFans told Us Weekly that “Extreme ‘challenge’ content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service.” They also added, “Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation.”

So, it seems Bonnie’s outrageous petting zoo sexcapade may have crossed the line into what OnlyFans considers “extreme challenge content,” and that’s likely why her account is no longer active. But that isn’t stopping Bonnie as she’s still creating R-rated content and performing activities that push well beyond that rating.

Bonnie Blue is now making content on Fansly while she’s banned from OnlyFans.

OnlyFans gives plenty of passes to its content creators, but Bonnie wanting to leave herself completely vulnerable for 2,000 men to literally do whatever they wanted, calling it a “petting zoo,” was apparently too much for the platform to handle.

Still, that hasn’t stopped Bonnie. She’s just found a new home for her explicit content. While she continues to post updates on Instagram and TikTok, we all know there are limits on what she can share there, so she can only push the bar so far. Instead, Bonnie has shifted over to Fansly, a platform that prides itself on allowing creators to make content without restrictions, or as they put it, “content without borders.”