Was OnlyFans Star and Adult Content Creator Bonnie Blue Arrested? Rumors Circulate Bonnie Blue, born Tia Billinger, drew international headlines when she broke the record of having the most sexual partners in one day. By Danielle Jennings Published May 22 2025, 10:52 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@TSCLive

The OnlyFans star and adult content creator Bonnie Blue has been a headline in the past due to her NSFW content, but now her followers are up in arms following reports that she was recently arrested in the U.K. Has it been confirmed, or is it a publicity stunt?

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie, born Tia Billinger, drew international headlines when she broke the record of having the most sexual partners in one day, having sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

Article continues below advertisement

Was Bonnie Blue arrested?

On Wednesday, May 21, a video of Bonnie being handcuffed (alongside adult filmmaker Josh Lee Spooner) by what appeared to be police officers made the rounds on social media after it was posted to her Instagram account by her sister.

"As you may have seen, Tia has been arrested,” the caption of the post bega. "We still don’t have clarity on the situation but will keep you all in the loop as soon as we know. Thanks for all of the support in the last 24 hours. This isn’t something we wanted to get out but it seems there is no privacy for her anymore."

Article continues below advertisement

However, according to The Sun, Bonnie’s arrest is merely a publicity stunt to gain more attention. A source revealed to the outlet the details of the situation, saying, “It’s all part of a stunt to gain notoriety.”

Article continues below advertisement

"The cars were hired from Blue Light Film Group who specialise in film props and she used the Slyfield Estate in Guildford for her arrest,” the source continued. “As for the police station, it’s actually Lockwood Studios — a community center.”

Bonnie’s arrest caused so much of an uproar amongst her followers that they bombarded the local police station with calls to free the OnlyFans star. Surrey Police, who were confused by the calls, confirmed to The Sun they were not involved in any incident at the Slyfield Estate and that Bonnie was not (or ever) in their custody.

Article continues below advertisement

How did Bonnie initially gain notoriety?

In January 2025, Bonnie broke the record for most sexual partners in a day, having sex with 1,057 men in just 12 hours, according to E! News. The record was previously held by adult film star Lisa Sparks, who had sex with 919 in one day back in 2004. “The room was absolutely full,” she said in a TikTok video after breaking the record. “Then we did groups of five, like, one after the other of fives. I wanted to give people more time, so then it went down to one-on-ones.”