Adult Content Creator Bonnie Blue Is Rumored To be Pregnant After Facing Backlash Bonnie Blue continuously faces criticism on social media for her adult content career. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 19 2025, 12:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bonnie_blue_xox

Adult content creator and OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue is rumored to be pregnant. But where did the rumor come from and what has she said about it, if anything? Bonnie makes a living from her content, which is featured across various social media platforms, and for which she has become famous far and wide as far as the internet is concerned.

She also made headlines for her plans to sleep with 1,000 men in 12 hours. When she later attempted to share the content of that experience on OnlyFans, it was removed for violating some terms of service. In the end, some users on social media wrote that Bonnie's record-breaking stint was for nothing. Now, there are rumors that she might need to pump the brakes on her career amid pregnancy speculation.

Is Bonnie Blue pregnant?

The rumor about Bonnie being pregnant began on — where else? — social media. When some of her followers claimed to notice some different clothing and what appeared to be a different shape to her body, they assumed that Bonnie was hiding a pregnancy. But for now, the pregnancy rumor remains just that, a rumor. Because Bonnie has not announced that she is pregnant, on social media or otherwise.

In fact, despite people on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) making claims about Bonnie being pregnant, in early February 2025, Bonnie shared multiple Instagram posts that showed off a very unpregnant belly. Those posts could have been from her drafts, sure, but since Bonnie has not announced a pregnancy in any official capacity, the rumor remains unfounded.

Bonnie Blue's real name isn't exactly a secret.

Bonnie has claimed on social media that she is in her 20's, and while some have accused her of lying about her age and secretly being substantially older, it means she hasn't been in the adult content game for too long. That is, if she really is in her 20's, as she claims to be. Outside of her online persona, Bonnie's real name is Tia Billinger.

According to The Daily Mirror, Bonnie grew up as Tia in Nottingham in England. The outlet reported that Bonnie was described by former classmates as being someone who wasn't known for being wild or attending parties. She even had dreams of one day becoming a midwife. Though her job as a recruiter is what led to her giving an adult content creator career a try for a less conventional job that was outside of the 9-to-5 norm.

Bonnie Blue's unofficial rival Lily Phillips is reportedly pregnant.

Although Bonnie has not shared news publicly about being pregnant, fellow adult content creator Lily Phillips did share her own news on Instagram on the heels of the rumor about Bonnie being pregnant. After announcing the pregnancy with multiple posts, Lily faced several comments that claimed her pregnancy announcement was completely fake.