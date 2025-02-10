OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Says Her Husband Encouraged Her to Become an Adult Entertainer Bonnie Blue's husband works for her, and we don't mean in a sassy way. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 10 2025, 4:46 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bonnie_blue_xox

When it comes to breaking records, few have set goals as wild as Bonnie Blue's. In January 2025, the OnlyFans star broke a world record after having sex with more than 1,000 men in the span of 12 hours. She began her adult entertainment journey only four years prior when she left her 9 to 5 job in order to do cam girl work. She made over $5,000 during her first week, per Mamamia.

From there Bonnie made the jump to OnlyFans and reportedly brought in $10,000 within her first month. She thought to herself, "Maybe there are enough people that either find me attractive or find me interesting enough to watch." Bonnie credits her husband for supporting her while she was shifting into an often controversial career. Who is she married to? Let's get into it.



Bonnie Blue's husband worked behind the scenes.

In October 2024, Bonnie went on the Saving Grace podcast where she talked about her husband. She met Oliver Davidson when they were only 13 years old. He comes from a wealth family and was both a talented swimmer and rugby player. They married in 2022 and a year later were in Australia, where Bonnie first decided to give sex work a try.

Sadly, the happy couple did not get a fairy tale ending. "We were together nearly 10 years, and we just grew apart," she told Grace on her podcast. She revealed they called it quits in 2023, though the divorce hasn't been finalized yet. Despite their marriage ending, Bonnie and Oliver are still partners in a less romantic way. "He works for me now," said Bonnie. "He helps with some behind-the-scenes stuff. It is convenient. It's handy for me."

Bonnie Blue slept with over 1,000 men. Here's what happened.

In an exclusive interview with The U.S. Sun, Bonnie said the purpose of sleeping with over 1,000 men, other than getting content, was to let as many men as possible spend time with her. This wasn't a selfish endeavor, as noted by the fact that Bonnie revealed she only orgasmed four times. "That's because my time with each person was quite short, and for me to orgasm personally, it tends to be a lot longer than 40 seconds."

All of the focus was on whomever she was with at the moment, and those moments did not last long. Logistically, this was no easy feat. The men were carefully screened and had to provide identification. Prior to beginning, Bonnie greeted as many of them as she could, per The Tab. She also went over some details, such as where the camera was going to be. If they didn't want it in their faces, it wouldn't happen. "I want you to have a good time," she assured the waiting gents.