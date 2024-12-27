Scarlet Vas Just Gave Birth, but Is the Popular OnlyFans Model Married? The OnlyFans model has an unusual relationship. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 27 2024, 11:14 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@scarletvas

OnlyFans model Scarlet Vas has given birth, which led some to wonder whether she is currently married or in a relationship. Scarlet, who lives in Australia and has starred in the soap opera Neighbours, announced the birth of her "Christmas miracle" on Dec. 25 on her Instagram page.

Article continues below advertisement

Scarlet's current relationship status is a little bit unusual, but she's been remarkably open about that relationship for years. Here's what we know about whether she's married.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Scarlet Vas married?

Scarlet is married to Tayo Ricci, who is also her stepbrother. The two first met when they were both teenagers in Australia, which was before their parents decided to marry, making them stepsiblings. Of course, they don't share any biological relationship. "We were about 13 years old when we first met through mutual friends," she told news.com.au during a November interview. "Our families knew each other and they introduced us I guess you could say. So we've known each other for a very long time."

While many people might think it strange that Scarlet is married to her step-sibling, she said during the interview that she works hard to avoid that negativity. "Honestly, it doesn't affect us because we have each other," she continued. "I don't really read our comments section, but if I do, I actually laugh. We find trolls very entertaining." The two of them are clearly confident in their relationship, even if their parents are also married.

Article continues below advertisement

Is this Scarlet Vas's only kid?

Scarlet and Tayo's first child was the one born on or around Christmas in 2024, which has not been named publicly. In her Instagram post, Scarlet wrote, "Our Christmas miracle has finally arrived," adding, "Merry Christmas from our family to yours." The news that Scarlet gave birth comes just three months after she and Tayo announced their pregnancy in a joint post on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

"And then there were three," she wrote in the post on Sept. 12. "We can't wait to meet you." Scarlet suggested at the time that there wasn't long to go in the pregnancy but didn't give any sort of indication as to a firm due date. We also don't know exactly when the baby was born, but it seems clear that it was either on or pretty close to Christmas Day.

Scarlet began her career as an actress and starred in a variety of Australian productions before starting an account on the adult entertainment site OnlyFans. Since opening that site, she has become one of its most popular accounts and has parlayed that success into a broader following across her social media platforms.