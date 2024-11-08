Jenelle Evans Makes a Living From Revenue Streams Outside of the 'Teen Mom' Franchise

There is little that Jenelle Evans can do these days that won't cause a Teen Mom fan to raise an eyebrow at. So when divorce records came out that detailed her earnings, including money made from OnlyFans and TikTok, some fans were surprised. Others couldn't help but wonder if Jenelle will be yet another Teen Mom star who makes headlines for failing to pay taxes on income earned.

Article continues below advertisement

More than anything, though, fans of Teen Mom and those who still follow Jenelle out of curiosity want to know how steady her income is from multiple sources. And if Jenelle still has her OnlyFans account, it's not totally clear how explicit her content is there for her most dedicated followers. Whatever the case may be, she is making a solid living as a newly single mom.

Source: Instagram/@j_evans1219

Article continues below advertisement

Jenelle Evans' OnlyFans and TikTok earnings were made public.

When The U.S. Sun reported the details of documents from Jenelle's divorce with estranged husband David Eason, information about Jenelle's earnings were made public. According to the documents filed, during a two week period in July 2024, Jenelle earned more than $16,000 from OnlyFans. If that's any indication of what she rakes in from the website throughout the other months of the year, it's nothing to scoff at.

The documents also indicated that Jenelle made almost $3,000 from TikTok, though the pay period for that is unclear. She also made money from Facebook and, of course, from appearing in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. As to be expected, Jenelle's payment for that was the highest among her other income sources at $17,364.75. And that was for a few episodes and not the entire season.

Article continues below advertisement

'Teen Mom' fans don't think Jenelle Evans pays taxes.

The total amount from Jenelle's earnings over the 2024 summer months totaled more than $44,000. But, according to some Reddit users on a thread about Jenelle's earnings from TikTok and OnlyFans, there is little chance of her paying taxes on that income. All of that money was earned by Jenelle as an independent contractor, so it is up to her to file taxes and pay the appropriate amount on the money she earned from all sources.

Article continues below advertisement

One user commented on the thread, "What are the chances that she put away 15.3% for taxes?" Another user replied to clear up that Jenelle's taxes might add up to even more than that. "Oh it's more than that if you are an independent contractor," they wrote. "You are paying out taxes for both ends. They usually recommend you put aside at least 30 percent. Maybe more depending on what bracket she ends up in."

Source: MTV