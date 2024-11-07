What Is 'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffin's Custody Agreement for Son Kaiser?

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffin share a son, Kaiser. The 10-year-old is the subject of some new drama between the exes, and it all boils down to Jenelle's seemingly impulsive actions around who Kaiser was supposed to live with and his out-of-control behavior.

Many are wondering what exactly their custody arrangement says. The two don't always see eye-to-eye on what's best for Kaiser, and that has been reflected in headlines showing that they aren't in agreement. Yet this is where it all started.

This is what Janelle and Nathan's custody agreement is supposed to be for their son, Kaiser.

Jenelle and Nathan don't have a particularly storied romance. According to US Weekly, They met on Tinder in 2013, and she found out she was pregnant a few months later. Their son Kaiser was born in 2014, and they became engaged in early 2015. Unfortunately, things quickly went south after Nathan was arrested for domestic violence against Jenelle. They briefly reunited, but the relationship fell apart by the end of 2015.

Nonetheless, they were forced to stay in contact because they shared a son together. They battled over custody of Kaiser for years and didn't reach a resolution until 2020. According to TMZ, the custody arrangement was very detailed and included Nathan's mom, Doris.

According to the outlet, Jenelle would retain primary custody of Kaiser, and Nathan would get him every other weekend. Doris would care for Kaiser every 5th weekend, and be responsible for his care when Nathan was unable to provide it.

New drama throws everything into question.

Recently, Kaiser's behavior seems to be spiraling downhill. Nathan has previously gone to the media with concerns that their son is being exposed to drugs in his home with Jenelle and shared concerns that Jenelle's ex, David Eason, was abusing him. Additionally, according to Nathan, David left Jenelle's youngest kids, then-8-year-old Kaiser and Ensley, alone together with a babysitter for weeks.

Due to what seems to be rapidly deteriorating behavior including what Nathan says is vaping and acting out, Jenelle brought him to stay with Doris in Tennessee "indefinitely." But just weeks later, Jenelle returned to get her son unannounced, pulling him from his classes in the middle of the day with no heads up for Doris.

Nathan says his mom is heartbroken, telling the US Sun that she "cried her eyes out" after Jenelle brought the boy home without warning. Jenelle told the outlet that she does not have drugs in her home and denied that Kaiser was involved in an alleged vaping incident at school.

Nathan has blasted Child Protective Services (CPS) for not doing more and encouraged them to look into his son's welfare. Fans online have pointed out that Kaiser might fare better if Nathan had been more involved in his life, as he has been a somewhat unstable presence in Kaiser's life. Fans online have also said that Jenelle can't be held solely accountable for how Kaiser has turned out.