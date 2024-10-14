Home > Television > Reality TV > Teen Mom 2 'Teen Mom 2' Star Adam Lind Allegedly Arrested for Domestic Violence Charges — Details The court documents reportedly state that he “did intentionally cause bodily injury” to an alleged victim. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 14 2024, 12:05 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@adamjoelind

Viewers saw Adam Lind and Chelsea Houska’s complicated co-parenting relationship unfold for years on Teen Mom 2. Adam and Chelsea, who married Cole DeBoer in 2016 and goes by Chelsea DeBoer, co-parent their daughter, Aubree. However, by 2023, they finally reached a place of "no bad vibes." Chelsea revealed to Us Weekly, "There’s no bad vibes, and it’s just a very open relationship."

Article continues below advertisement

Fast forward to October 2024, and Starcasm claims Adam was arrested on multiple domestic assault charges in South Dakota in September 2024. So, who was involved in the alleged incident, and where is Adam now?

Adam Lind was reportedly booked on three misdemeanor domestic violence charges in 2024.

Source: Instagram/@adamjoelind A throwback photo of Adam Lind and his two girls shopping at Toys' R Us.

According to court records, per Starcasm, Adam was booked in Minnehaha County on Sept. 22 and is facing three misdemeanor domestic violence charges.

Article continues below advertisement

The documents note that Adam “did intentionally cause bodily injury” to an alleged victim, but it “did not result in serious bodily injury.” The alleged victim involved in Adam's charges is reportedly a 37-year-old Sioux Falls woman who shares the same address as Adam, possibly his girlfriend or roommate. The source claims this is the same address Adam had during his last appearance on the show.

While Adam does have a history of run-ins with the law (which we'll get into in a moment), the alleged woman involved in the domestic violence incident with Adam is reportedly "a habitual offender" who has "an extensive criminal history," according to Starcasm. In fact, the source claims she faced a severe drug possession charge in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Adam Lind was also arrested in 2017.

If the arrest documents shared by Starcasm are valid, it wouldn't be the first time Adam has had an issue with the law. In 2017, RadarOnline learned from an officer with the Minnehaha County jail that Adam had been arrested for "violation of conditional bond no contact in domestic arrest" in December 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

The terms of the conditional bond that Adam violated stemmed from a Nov. 2, 2017, arrest involving his ex-girlfriend, Stasia Huber. Stasia had reportedly filed a protection order against Adam on Nov. 7, citing in the documents some of the abuse she was subjected to.

Article continues below advertisement

She wrote, “While under the influence of drugs, alcohol, and steroids, he fractured my forearm, locked me in the house saying I couldn’t leave, smashed my phone, and once he realized what he had done, he broke down crying and took me to the ER. We broke up for a while after that.”

He also had issues with one of his baby mothers, Taylor Halbur, who, according to RadarOnline, requested that the Circuit Court of Minnehaha County suspend his parenting time with their daughter, Paislee. Taylor once described Adam as a "dangerous person" in a December 2014 court filing, per RadarOnline.

So, where is Adam Lind now?