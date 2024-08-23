Home > Television > Reality TV > Teen Mom 2 Did 'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry's Boo, Elijah Scott, Put a Ring on It? At the end of the day, we just want Kailyn and her all of her babies to have happy and healthy lives. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 23 2024, 3:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram @kaillowry

MTV took a documentary series about teen girls who wound up getting pregnant while in high school and turned it into a franchise spanning two decades. 16 and Pregnant featured various teens who were about to become parents and the difficulties they faced while expecting. It made sense that people wanted to continue following what happened to the young women after they gave birth and how they were coping with motherhood. And thus, Teen Mom was born, the series that followed their journeys.

One of the young women featured in the series' second iteration, Teen Mom 2 was Kailyn Lowry. Kailyn appeared on 16 and Pregnant when she gave birth to her first child Isaac. She then appeared on Teen Mom 2, and viewers got to know her through all the good and bad trials of being a mom who has to co-parent with an ex. Fans saw Kailyn go through relationships and welcoming more children into the world. Now, she's in a relationship with Elijah Scott, who is the father of her youngest three babies.

Source: Instagram @kaillowry

Is Kailyn Lowry engaged to the father of her youngest three children, Elijah Scott?

News broke that Kailyn got engaged to Elijah in the summer of 2024, and she confirmed that this was true in the late summer of that same year. Elijah is the father of 2-year-old Rio and twin infants Valley and Verse. Kailyn met Elijah two years after her relationship with Chris Lopez came to an end in 2020. She became pregnant with Rio but hid it from fans until after he had been born. Twins Verse and Valley soon followed, rounding out their big, happy, and very blended family.

Source: Instagram @kaillowry

Kailyn has had a tough time navigating the difficulties of co-parenting with the fathers of her older children.

Kailyn has given birth to seven children and has had to navigate the difficulties of parenting with three separate fathers. Teen Mom 2 fans got to know her ex-husband and father of her son Lincoln, Javi Marroquin, while they were on the show. Their marriage was a difficult one, and fans were not surprised when they got divorced in 2016. Kailyn spoke to Us Weekly about their co-parenting situation: “Some days it’s really great. Other days, we hit some bumps in the road," adding, "I think that we do the best we can.”

Source: Instagram @kaillowry

It seems as if Elijah is ready for the challenge of having a big blended family.