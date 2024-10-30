Home > Television > Reality TV > Teen Mom 2 Why Did Kailyn Lowry Decide to End the ‘Baby Mamas No Drama’ Podcast? What Fans Know "Trying to shade Vee as not being transparent and honest is really rich coming from her." By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 30 2024, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kaillowry

MTV’s former Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s decision to end her popular podcast Baby Mamas No Drama has left fans with a lot of questions. Kailyn, however, didn’t keep her followers guessing for long. Via an Instagram Story, she announced the difficult decision to end the podcast. Then, she proceeded to briefly explain her reasonings behind the decision.

For fans of the podcast, the decision seems sudden and unexpected. As one of the more popular podcasts in the Teen Mom community, Baby Mama No Drama had been a go-to for fans who enjoyed the friendship and transparency Kailyn and Vee brought to their conversations. So, why did Kailyn Lowry end her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast? Keep reading as we explore what she had to say and what fans think about it.

Why did Kailyn Lowry end the 'Baby Mamas No Drama' podcast?

Via her Instagram Stories, Kailyn explained her choice to end her podcast stemmed from staying true to her values of transparency and honesty. Recently, Kailyn participated in a Wall Street Journal profile and shared her initial surprise at being approached by the publication. Reflecting on her values during the interview, Kailyn said she recognized that being "transparent and honest" with her audience was essential, even if that meant making tough decisions.

While she didn’t name specifics, Kailyn alluded to a misalignment in values with her co-host, Vee Rivera. Fans quickly picked up on her wording, with many interpreting it as a subtle indication of differing priorities between the two hosts. Kailyn did take the time to emphasize that she was not done podcasting. Instead, she wanted to move in a new direction with a project that better aligns with her personal beliefs.

Fans react to Kailyn’s explanation and question her emphasis on transparency.

While Kailyn’s explanation highlighted her commitment to authenticity, fans took to Reddit with mixed feelings about it. Some felt her statement subtly cast Vee as someone less committed to openness. Comments emerged questioning whether Kailyn was intentionally elevating herself by implying Vee didn’t share her values.

One Reddit user noted, "She could have worded this very differently, and instead chose to lift herself up as a transparent trailblazer and paint Vee to be someone who doesn’t value that."

The backlash didn’t stop there. A few commenters pointed out that Kailyn’s claim to prioritize honesty seemed ironic, given her history of keeping certain life events—like her pregnancies—private until much later. Others called her statement an attempt to shift the narrative, framing herself as the honest party while casting doubt on Vee’s approach to privacy.

Fans speculate that drama may have ended the no-drama podcast.

Ironically, fans believe Kailyn’s reason for ending Baby Mamas No Drama may have been due to tension between her and Vee. In a separate Reddit thread, fans discussed the irony, noting that a podcast dedicated to avoiding drama ultimately met its end in a cloud of it. Several fans felt Kailyn’s comments hinted that Vee valued privacy and boundaries more, while Kailyn preferred a more public approach.

One user commented, “I find it very interesting that Kail is creating this narrative that she's an open book and Vee can’t hang.” Another added, “Good for Vee for walking away. No paycheck is worth your peace.”