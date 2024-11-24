Home > Viral News > Influencers "Predatory" Adult Content Creator Bonnie Blue Has Received Major Backlash for Her Videos With "Barely Legal" Men Bonnie has built her platform on hooking up with young, inexperienced men. By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 24 2024, 2:00 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@bonnie_blue_xox

Conversations around sex work and adult content creation can be dicey, but when it comes to OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue, the general consensus is that her practices are, at best, controversial. The popular model and porn star has built her platform with videos of herself hooking up with "barely legal" men, and she's expressed in the past that she particularly loves "taking virginities."

Article continues below advertisement

Now, however, she's facing a wave of international backlash for her content — especially in relation to a video series of hers in which she travels to popular spring break locations to film herself with young students. Let's get into it.

Source: instagram/@bonnie_blue_xox

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue faces backlash for videos with "barely legal" men.

Bonnie Blue describes herself on her Instagram as "your freshers, schoolies, and spring break girl." For those who aren't familiar, "freshers" are parties attended by freshmen in college, and "schoolies" refers to the Australian "Schoolies Week," in which recent high school graduates celebrate the end of their last year in grade school with a week-long party. Both are similar in vibe to what Americans know as spring break — and all three are hot spots for Bonnie's NSFW content creation.

She has a history of flying out to popular high school and college party locations, offering young men the opportunity to hook up with her if they allow her to film the sexual encounters for her OnlyFans page.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: instagram/@bonnie_blue_xox

For this, Bonnie has been accused of "grooming" said young men and exploiting them without regard to how it will affect their personal and professional futures. And Bonnie, for her part, is 100 percent aware of the backlash — but she doesn't seem to care. In an interview, the porn star actually shared that she uses the "hate" to fuel promotion on her videos.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm not a predator," she said, defending her upcoming controversial plan to attend an Australian Schoolies Week for content farming. "Everything I'm doing is legal. ... Any time there's a hate comment, I use it to promote my next video. The more taboo they're making it sound, the more it boosts me."

However, that may not necessarily be the case, as her attempt to secure an Australian visa for her visit to Schoolies Week was canceled — and more recently, she was even kicked out of Fiji.

Article continues below advertisement

Per News.com Australia, Bonnie and fellow adult creator Annie Knight are both "set to be deported from Fiji for breaking their visitor visas to film OnlyFans content," just weeks after Bonnie was denied a visa by Australia for the same reason.

Article continues below advertisement

“I have exercised my authority under the Immigration Act to declare Tia Billinger, the United Kingdom national known by her screen name, Bonnie Blue, a prohibited immigrant,” Pio Tikoduadua, Fiji’s Home Affairs and Immigration Minister, said in a statement.