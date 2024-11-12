TikTok Star Pookie's "Push Present" Was a Posh $30K Surprise From Husband Jett Puckett

"Push presents" are gifts given to women in labor, in theory to reward and thank them for having a child with their partner and all they have gone through and are about to go through in labor. It also serves the purpose of temporarily distracting from the anxiety and pain they may be feeling about childbirth.

These gifts can be anything and range from a handmade gift or a simple $15 ring from Walmart to favorite foods, clothing, vacations, or expensive luxury items. Some women demand them when they're in labor, some get them unexpectedly, and others just wish their partners would be so thoughtful. To no one's surprise, TikTok star Campbell "Pookie" Hunt Puckett and her husband Jett Puckett are the kind of couple to do "push presents," and do them big. Here's what Pookie got from Jett for their big day.

Pookie's push present from husband Jett Puckett is an eye-wateringly expensive handbag.

Pookie and Jett recently welcomed their first baby together, and it was a joyous occasion for the couple and fans alike. While they have not shared their daughter on social media yet, Pookie has shared some videos from when she was in labor.

One of those videos includes a sweet and thoughtful moment from Jett as he praised the woman he loves and honored her with an expensive — make that very expensive — handbag to say thank you for all she's going through.

In the video, Jett jokingly called the present the "second most exciting thing of the day," and passed Pookie an orange Hermès gift bag. She pulled out a white leather handbag, and Jett clarified that it was a craie Kelly 25 in epsom leather with "gold hardware just for Pookie." The bag can be found online for as much as $34,000, but generally retails for around $12,000-$25,000. Jett joked that it was "straight from Palm Beach for Palm Beach Pookie" as Pookie beamed over her new bag.

The arrival of Pookie's and Jett's daughter is another sweet addition to the story of their romance.

Although they seem to be keeping their early moments with their daughter private for the time being, their romance is anything but private online.

Jett is a lawyer and businessman, while Pookie is a former flight attendant. Their TikTok content features their luxurious lifestyle, Pookie's fashion, and Jett's adoration for his wife.

The couple met at a wine bar in Philadelphia in 2016, and it was love at first sight. Now, their content is basically all about Pookie's fashion and life and how much Jett can hype her up. It's the kind of typical luxury content that TikTok influencers love to make, but there's something sweet about the way Jett adores his wife.