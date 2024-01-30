Home > Viral News > Influencers Jett Puckett's Career Helps Him Provide for His "Pookie" Jett Puckett has gone viral for his open adoration of his wife, who he lovingly calls "pookie." But what is the man's net worth? By Sara Belcher Jan. 29 2024, Published 7:05 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@campbellhuntpuckett

It seems there's a new couple going viral online every other week, starting new trends and making viewers both cry with happiness and cringe at the cuteness. But few couples seem as genuinely wholesome as Jett and Campbell Puckett.

Jett and his wife, Campbell, who he lovingly refers to as "Pookie," are one of the cutest couples dominating our TikTok feeds lately. Between Jett's unyielding adoration of his wife in every video and the pair's constant lavish outings, more than a couple of viewers have wondered about Jett's net worth and how he affords to shower his wife with such luxury. Turns out Jett is a man who can provide.

Jett Puckett's LinkedIn gives us a clue as to his net worth.

With one look at Jett's LinkedIn, you can tell he's a hard worker. He graduated as valedictorian of his high school class at Darlington School, an independent boarding school in Georgia, before going to the University of Georgia. He also graduated top of his class at the university, receiving a bachelor of arts in economics and political science.

Following his undergraduate degree, Jett received a joint MBA and JD degree from the Wharton School and the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. Since graduating in 2016, Jett has worked consistently in investment banking, and is currently the managing director of mergers and acquisitions at McLerran and Associates Practice Transitions. This position is estimated to make anywhere from $236,000 to $423,000 a year, according to Glassdoor.

As Jett is not technically a public figure, information on just how much he makes every year isn't publicly available, and any estimates also don't account for possible family wealth. Given his industry and work experience, though, it's safe to say that the investment banker is doing well for himself and his family.

Campbell has a similarly successful career of her own.

Though Jett's LinkedIn shows off his years in corporate America, Campbell's resume proves she's independently successful as well. Campbell graduated with a bachelor of business administration in marketing from the University of Mississippi in 2013 and has worked as a flight attendant and account executive at various project management companies.

Her clear success, though, is in her content creation. Campbell has been creating content for her blog "You Should Wear That" since August 2017, and her fashion and lifestyle guidance has earned her an online following. On TikTok, Campbell currently has more than 245,000 followers, while her Instagram has a rivaling 182,000. Much of her content is centered around the outfits she styles and looks into her life with Jett.