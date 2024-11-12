Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok This Is the Tea Behind the #DateTok Molly Rutter TikTok Controversy The internet erupted with anger, scolding her for using implied domestic violence to push her content and make money. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 12 2024, 4:46 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @mollyerutter

If you've ever been on the side of TikTok known as #DateTok, you've probably heard of one Molly Rutter. Molly had been best known for her revealing and relatable videos documenting the realities of dating in 2024.

But in October, everything changed after Molly launched herself head-first into a controversy that is still dogging her to this day. She posted a video promoting a haunted house that some have blasted her for, saying she was stepping out of her lane, exploiting her followers, and using sensationalism to get views. Here's the controversy, explained.

The Molly Rutter #DateTok controversy, explained.

#DateTok is a side of TikTok where people document their dating experiences, both good and bad. Molly has long been hailed as one of #DateTok's most honest and relatable content creators. She explores the ins and outs, and the ups and downs of what it means to date as a woman in 2024. But in October, she made a video that would quickly tank her reputation for honesty and wholesomeness.

Around Halloween, Molly posted a since-deleted video of herself looking battered and bruised with what appeared to be police lights flashing, saying that she had experienced the scariest date of her life. For hours, fans panicked about what she had experienced and assumed the worst, imagining that a date had turned violent against her (via Screenshot Media).

Molly later explained that she was promoting a local haunted house and that everything was fine. The internet erupted with anger, scolding her for using implied domestic violence to push her content and make money. Molly deleted the original video and apologized, saying she didn't feel right making money off the controversy. But the damage was done, and many started seeing Molly as exploitative for how she toyed with the emotions of her followers for views.

This is my personal response to the videos I posted and have since removed. I also want to clarify this was not a paid partnership.

Is #DateTok toxic?

And Molly is not alone. Writer and self-described life coach E.B. Johnson made a video in the wake of the Molly controversy, warning people to be careful about consuming what she called "escalation content." This is content, she explained, where people are forced to escalate what they show on video to increasingly dramatic and worrying levels because their content is otherwise humdrum and will eventually lose the interest of followers.

It's this exact phenomenon that has many users questioning whether #DateTok is inherently toxic, or a healthy way to watch other humans experience the world of dating. Of course, #DateTok isn't alone. There are plenty of human experience sides of TikTok that can result in "escalation content" which means that content creators may end up toying with the emotions and parasocial connections of their fans and followers just to drum up views and stay relevant.

This is not a new concept as it relates to fame. In the past, celebrities have done extreme things to stay relevant. Steve-O from Jackass comes to mind. And ultimately, it can be harmful to both the influencer or celebrity and to their followers, who invest emotion and care in the content creators they follow.

Whether or not #DateTok is toxic, all content consumed online has to be taken with a grain of salt. While it's understandable that Molly's followers had a bit of a crash-out moment when they were worried for her safety, it's a good reminder that everything online should be questioned. In today's ephemeral world of content creation and fame, assuming that content is created with the sole purpose of gaining views is a good place to start.