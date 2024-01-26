Home > Entertainment Porn Star Jesse Jane and Her Boyfriend Were Found Dead in a Home in Oklahoma Adult film star Jesse Jane was found dead at just 43 years old on Jan. 24, 2024, leading many to wonder what her cause of death was. By Joseph Allen Jan. 26 2024, Published 9:39 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Adult film star Jesse Jane was found dead in Oklahoma on Jan. 24, 2024. Following the news of her death, many who recognized Jesse's name were curious about what had happened to her, and what details about her death had been disclosed.

There are still some details about Jesse's death that remain a mystery. Here's what we know about Jesse's death, including what her cause of death might have been.

Source: Getty Images

What was porn star Jesse Jane's cause of death?

Reporting in The Oklahoman suggests that Jesse and her boyfriend were found dead in their home in Moore, Okla. of a suspected drug overdose. Jesse, who was born Cindy Howell, and her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller, were in a rental home. No details have been disclosed about what drug the two are suspected of overdosing on. The police found Jesse and Brett after his employer asked them to perform a welfare check, saying that they hadn't heard from him in a few days.

The state's medical examiner will be required to determine the official cause of death, but no foul play is suspected in the case. Following the news, many are looking back at Jesse's career and mourning her death at the young age of 43.

Jesse was originally from Fort Worth.

Although she was originally from Forth Worth, Texas, Jesse had long called the area around Oklahoma City home. She began her work in adult films in 2002 when she signed a contract with Digital Playground. She announced her retirement from the industry 15 years later. In the porn world, she is likely best known for the Pirates franchise, which included Pirates II, a film that is widely considered to be the most expensive ever made in the genre at $8 million.

In addition to working as a porn star, Jesse also had some small roles in Hollywood during her career. She appeared in the 2004 remake of Starsky and Hutch, Entourage, and Adam Sandler's 2011 vehicle Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star. Jesse also had a brief relationship with Kid Rock.

Oklahoma locals are also mourning Brett's death.

Although Brett didn't have the same profile as his girlfriend, he has been celebrated in Oklahoma, including in a lengthy post from a local bar. "Always ready with a smile, a comforting hug, and a collection of dad jokes, he became an integral part of our Mooney's family. His absence leaves a void that will be profoundly felt by every one of us up here at The Moon," the bar wrote on their Facebook page.

Addiction has continued to cripple many across the country, and statistics suggest that the rate of opioid-related deaths has increased over the past decade. There's been no reporting on whether Jesse and Brett are part of that trend. There have been many tributes for them both since the news first broke. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jesse and Brett's family and friends during this tragic time.