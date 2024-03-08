Distractify
The "Italian Stallion" Rocco Siffredi's Success Knows No Limits

Pornographic actor Rocco Siffredi, aka the "Italian Stallion," is one of the most successful and prolific sex workers of all time.

Mar. 8 2024

We can’t help but be intrigued by Netflix’s newest Italian series, Supersex, which follows the life of “Italian Stallion” Rocco Siffredi. Rocco is one of the most prolific porn actors of all time with over 1,300 films under his belt. But he didn’t get to his level of fame and popularity without a deep internal struggle and journey, which is what Supersex underlines.

Of course, fans are now wondering what Rocco is up to today and if his long career in the porn industry paid off with his net worth. In fact, a 2017 Netflix documentary called Rocco gave us some insight into this stage of his life, but it’s no longer available on the streaming platform. So what happened, and what is Rocco’s net worth?

Rocco Siffredi has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

We all know that OnlyFans is one of the most lucrative avenues for many sex workers in this day and age, but it wasn’t always as straightforward to work in the sex industry and make good money. However, Rocco did it all. He won several AVN Awards for Male Performer of the Year, Male Foreign Performer of the Year, and even Best Director. In 2001, he was inducted into the XRCO Hall of Fame, and the following year, he added the AVN Hall of Fame to his roster.

Rocco Siffredi

Pornographic actor, director, and producer

Net worth: $10 Million

Italian pornographic actor Rocco Siffredi has been in over 1,300 films and is known as the "Italian Stallion."

Birth Name: Rocco Antonio Tano

Birth Date: May 4, 1964

Birth Place: Ortona, Italy

Mother: Carmela Tano

Father: Gennaro Tano

Spouse: Rosa Caracciolo

Children: Lorenzo Tano, Leonardo Tano

In fact, Rocco is one of the few porn actors to crossover into mainstream films, starting in 1999, when he appeared in Romance, followed by Anatomy of Hell and Wedding in Paris, among others. Before fully committing to the porn industry, Rocco was a model in the 1980s before he made his pornographic debut in 1986’s Sodopunition pour dépravées sexuelles.

Now, as shown in the Netflix documentary, ‘Rocco,’ Rocco Siffredi has mostly stepped back from performing.

Now, Rocco is happily married to his wife of nearly 30 years, Rosa Caracciolo, who he met in 1993 at an erotic festival in Cannes. Rosa is known as a Hungarian model, but she also performed in a few pornographic films, most notably in Tarzan X: Shame of Jane, alongside Rocco. Together, they have two sons, Lorenzo and Leonardo, who today are about 28 and 25 years old, respectively.

Rocco mostly told the story of Rocco’s repeated “retirements,” which began in June 2004. He decided to retire to focus on his family as his sons grew older and started asking questions about his job. However, this led him down a long road of discovering his sex addiction when five years behind the camera (instead of being in front of it) led to sexual frustration for himself and disappointment in the current male talent.

By 2009, he decided to return to the screen with the full support of his wife, who remarked that Rocco had made the initial decision to retire on his own. By 2015, he announced his retirement again after appearing on an Italian reality series, which is what the 2017 documentary focused on. He told the XBIZ, “More than a year ago I started to get uncomfortable in the front of the camera ... Something inside of me has changed."

Even still, he now performs sporadically and has his own casting series. After his cousin and longtime collaborator Gabriel Zero died in 2020, he started collaborating with Lorenzo on the production side but stopped performing altogether. In 2022, he later told XBIZ, "I don't say 'I'm retiring' anymore" due to previous retirements and comebacks.”

But he’s still behind the camera, contributing to the ever-changing sex and porn industry, although we expect his legacy will last indefinitely.

